Small Axe Farm may be tucked away high on a hillside, up several gravel roads and a long, bumpy driveway in rural Barnet, but its owners, Heidi Choate and Evan Perkins, are inspiring people around the state, country and world.
Their one-acre, off-grid, no-till farm and homestead was recently featured in “The Good Life,” a mini-documentary series that shines a spotlight on small farms across the globe.
The ten-minute film, released on May 16, had over 80,000 views as of Wednesday morning.
“It’s just super exciting to share our story,” said Choate on Monday. “I think we’ve always wanted to model a good life and that you can have a small sustainable farm even in pretty different terrain and different circumstances. This may be a non-traditional way to [farm] but we’re making it work and we’re happy and we’re successful.”
The series is produced by Farmers Friend, a company based in Tennessee that makes innovative tools for small-scale farmers. Each year, the company chooses 10 farms from around the world to spotlight for the series, now in its second season.
Choate said that Farmers Friend reached out to Small Axe and encouraged them to apply and interview. While the farm has been featured previously by UVM Extension and the national No-Till Market Garden podcast, “The Good Life” has expanded its reach to a much wider audience.
“We’ve gotten emails every single day with questions and comments from total strangers … our Instagram has blown up,” said Choate. “It’s just fun to connect after being disconnected for so long and to share everything we’ve learned in the past 12 years.”
The couple has received a lot of technical questions, comments and suggestions … and a lot of “thank you, what a beautiful life.”
Feedback has come from far and wide, as well as from Small Axe’s own customers.
“Due to COVID, some of our newer customers haven’t been here and they’re just pretty blown away,” said Choate. “It’s really helped to educate our community too about our story.”
The series’ production involved three days of filming late last summer.
“They were just really good people who came and work for Farmers Friend,” said Choate. “We’re all about supporting these small innovative people in this country that are doing the work and creating businesses that really mean something and that really change the lives of small farmers.”
“We’re so thankful that they’re doing not only what they do for a living [making tools] but also that they branched out to share farm stories: what a cool thing for everyone,” she said.
“The Good Life” provides an overview of the history, philosophy and logistics of Small Axe Farm. A full tour video has also been posted and has over 25,000 views.
“I think it gives you a much more tangible look at what farming is, how diverse it is, how it can be for different people and what kind of life it offers,” said Choate. “I feel like the series shows all these different incredibly hard-working people and these incredible lives that you might not otherwise get to see.”
A full interview with the couple will also be posted in the coming days.
Choate and Perkins themselves love watching the series and learning from other farmers.
As they get older, the couple has started to think more about how to serve as mentors in the farming community. Currently, they are mentoring a farm that is just breaking ground through NOFA-VT (Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont).
“The Good Life” can be found at farmersfriend.com/films.
