BARNET — The Barnet Good Neighbor Fund will be hosting a Spring/Summer Clothing/Housewares Giveaway on Saturday and Sunday, April 24-25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Barnet Church on Church Street in the village (across from the library).
People can drop off their donations on Saturday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, April 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “If donations need to be picked up, we can try to help arrange that,” stated Joyce Evans. “We are in need of volunteers to help, so if you can help for any length of time,” contact Joyce at (802) 748-174 or iluvcowstoo@gmail.com.
“We are looking for gently-used clean clothing, no stains, rips or missing zippers for all ages. If you have a specific need, please let us know and we will try to help in any way possible,” Evans added. “We will be practicing COVID mandates … masks, hand sanitizer and social distancing. There will be a limited number of people allowed into the church at any given time so please be prepared to wait your turn. You will need to sign in with your name, telephone number and time in and time out. If the weather permits, we will have some tables set up outside on the lawn. The clothing will be arranged on the pews with sizes indicated on the end of each row. If you are NOT looking for clothing and only wish to view the housewares and/or other items, please use the side door to enter downstairs. Weather permitting, we will have tables set up on the lawn, as well.”
Please DO NOT bring the entire family if at all possible,” Joyce emphasized. “And please DO bring your own boxes and/or bags.”
Here is a list of what they would like to have donated: gently used spring and summer clothing in all sizes, as well as household items (linens, towels, lamps, small hand appliances, area rugs, small pieces of furniture, knickknacks, kitchen utensils, books, dishes, pots and pans, silverware, curtains, toys that your children have outgrown, bikes, etc).
“We will have an electric outlet to make sure that everything with a plug works before putting them on the giveaway tables. We will not accept computers, televisions or mattresses. Please don’t bring us anything that you would not want to have given to yourself,” Evans said.
