Barnet Granted Funds To Help Prevent Aquatic Nuisances

Harvey's Lake in West Barnet is calm one recent morning at the public beach.

Barnet was awarded a grant from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation Lakes and Ponds Program to help prevent aquatic nuisance species in Harvey’s Lake.

Eurasian milfoil and other invasives are a continuous threat to the health of our local lakes, but Harvey’s Lake remains free of these nuisance species. Greeters at the boat launch are able to not only monitor the boats coming in and out but wash the boats with a heated pressure washer to ensure they are clean when entering the lake.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.