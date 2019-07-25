Barnet Granted Funds To Help Prevent Aquatic Nuisances

Barnet was awarded a grant from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation Lakes and Ponds Program to help prevent aquatic nuisance species in Harvey’s Lake.
Eurasian milfoil and other invasives are a continuous threat to the health of our local lakes, but Harvey’s Lake remains free of these nuisance species. Greeters at the boat launch are able to not only monitor the boats coming in and out but wash the boats with a heated pressure washer to ensure they are clean when entering the lake.
