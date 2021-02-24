Dennis McLam dressed in his usual town meeting garb on Tuesday evening: flannel shirt, suspenders and glasses perched on his nose.
However, the Barnet town moderator was not presiding over a town meeting. Next Tuesday’s municipal gathering has been switched, like most, to Australian Ballot.
McLam instead moderated a 25-minute somber pre-election information session for an audience of 24 residents and town officials.
Select Board Chair Dylan Ford addressed the townspeople.
“We regret not being with you all in person,” she said on Feb. 23. “Town meeting is such a fundamental way for us on the select board to connect with you all, as well as a way for us to be met directly with your questions and concerns. It is a place we all reconnect with each other, and in a year we all feel so isolated I know we’d rather all be together.”
Ford said that in 2020 the town tried to move ahead with new projects while dealing with the challenges of COVID-19.
“We kept the road crew running, the beach was free and open to the public, our annual boat wash program had another successful year keeping invasive species out of Harvey’s Lake, and this summer we finally put the addition on the recycling station,” she said.
Ben Gates, select board member, said what while new town office plans have been waylaid because of the pandemic, slow progress is being made.
In 2020, voters approved the borrowing of $850,000 to construct a new municipal building.
The proposed building site is located at the southeast corner of the Town Garage parcel, with access to come from North Monroe Road.
“If things keep moving forward the way we expect, the long-term plan is to do dirt work this summer and maybe building the year after,” Gates said.
McLam then read through all 29 warrant articles. There are no contested elections.
The majority of articles contain appropriations to local organizations and non-profits. The only new appropriation request comes from Habitat for Humanity in the Northeast Kingdom, which is requesting $500.
Most of the organizations receiving funding have write-ups in the 2020 Barnet town report.
The town’s proposed town budget for 2021 is $1,607,574.21, down from the $1,642,288.62 approved for 2020. The $1.607 million figure does not include money for any of the other appropriations on the ballot.
Resident Kathleen Monroe told town officials that she knew of at least three people not in attendance because they are hearing-impaired and need a live video of those speaking in order to fully understand them.
With the exception of McLam, town officials participated in the virtual information session solely via audio.
“Without visual cues, I have such trouble hearing that I have simply lost the motivation to participate,” Monroe read in a note from one such person.
Registered voters may cast their ballots in-person on March 2 at the Barnet Fire and Rescue Station on 151 Brimson Dr. between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Absentee ballots can be requested by email, phone or mail to the town clerk until Monday, March 1 at 5 p.m. In-person pickup of the ballot can be arranged.
Absentee ballots can be returned by mail, dropped in the drop-box on the front of the Town Clerk’s office building, or brought to the fire station by 7 p.m. on town meeting day.
Votes cast during next Tuesday’s election will be counted using a vote tabulating machine, the Caledonian previously reported.
