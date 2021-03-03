This year’s Barnet town meeting looked, of course, quite different than the one held in-person on March 3 of last year.
231 residents participated in Tuesday’s Australian ballot election with 77 voting absentee. There were no contested races on the ballot and all articles passed with wide margins.
Benjamin Heisholt, town clerk and presiding officer for the election said that everything ran smoothly.
“Unfortunately our COVID protocols are becoming sort of a routine at this point for both the poll workers and the voters,” Heisholt said on Wednesday afternoon.
The only race of note was for the Trustee of Public Funds: former state senator George Coppenrath heard the position lacked a candidate after the ballot had been set and decided to run as a write-in. He won with 55 write-in votes.
Heisholt said that town meeting participation varies a bit depending on what is on the ballot. Turnout for the one Australian ballot article last year, a plan for the new town office, was 597.
Heisholt said that this year’s voter count of 231 is slightly higher than usual.
“I think in recent years we’ve averaged a little under 200 [voters],” he said.
On Tuesday, incumbent Benjamin Gates was re-elected for a three-year term.
The town’s 2021 budget of $1,607,574.21, down slightly from 2020, was approved by 204 yes to 25 no votes.
Election results were counted using the town’s vote tabulating machine due to concerns about possible increased turnout for an Australian ballot election as well as decreased turnout of those who actually count the votes, the Caledonian previously reported.
The Caledonia Cooperative School District, of which Barnet School is a part, is currently scheduled to hold its election on May 4.
