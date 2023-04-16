Barnet Holds Tax Sale On Multiple Properties

The historic Barnet Town Hall will be restored to be a modern-day municipal building with a sense of town history and pride preserved. Updates about the project are included on the agendas for meetings of the town's Select Board twice-monthly. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
BARNET — The results of a recent tax sale of several properties in town were reported at the recent meeting of the Barnet Select Board.
Board Co-Chair Ben Gates reported the results of the March 30 tax sale to the board at their April 10 meeting. Gates shared that he had sought input from Town Attorney Steven Adler about where to start bidding for minimum bids on the properties if necessary. “Mr. Adler had given a positive opinion, that the Town should bid on properties if a minimum bid is not achieved. Mr. Gates reported that the Town was the winning bidder with the minimum bid on two properties, as follows: 1) parcel #0025-01-25 owned by James Kendall (bid of $61,557.11) and 2) parcel #0025-01-10 owned by James Kendall and Jere Kendall (bid of $63,663.31),” states the meeting minutes.
According to the Barnet Tax Sale Results printed March 30th by Lisa Bowden, the collector of delinquent taxes for the town, those two properties are located at 8 Cannon Lane and 109 Inwood Lane, respectively.
Other results from the tax sale, included in information in the board’s packet for the recent meeting, show:
• 492 US Route 5 LLC for a total due of $3,956.86 shows an actual sale price of $27,000 but notes it was withdrawn;
• 4234 US Route 5 South with a total due of $5,995.42 sold for $26,000 with excess funds of $20,004.58;
• 0 Denio Road with $4,385.38 due, sold for $50,000 with $45,614.62 recorded;
• 38 Cannon Lane with $29,077.89 due, sold for $35,000, with $5,922.11 in excess funds recorded;
• 900 Comerford Dam Road with $28,598.66 due, sold for $46,000, with excess funds of $17,401.34 recorded;
• 821 US Route 5 North with $2,476.84 due, was redeemed and not sold;
• 219 Garland Hill Road with $2,157.41 due, sold for $32,000 with excess funds of $29,842.59 recorded.
Green Up Day Plans
Also at the recent meeting, the draft minutes reflect that the Board reviewed an email from Barnet Green Up Day Coordinator Dawn Holtz, who wrote the board about the upcoming Green Up Day plans for Barnet.
Green Up Day is May 6th officially in the state of Vermont, but Holtz proposed that there be three upcoming Saturdays on which people can bring Green Up collection bags to the transfer station, the minutes show. Those dates are April 29, May 6 (Green Up Day in Vermont) and the next Saturday, May 13.
“On May 6, the actual Green Up day, Ms. Holtz asked if a Town truck could be parked at the Fire & Rescue Station (or somewhere else) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. so people can bring their full bags and drop them off and for those who cannot get to the dump themselves,” the minutes show. “Holtz also requests transport of any collected bags to the Transfer Station. Ms. Holtz proposes to be stationed there with some light snacks/refreshments for participants.”
The board agreed to have collection days for Green Up bags at the town’s transfer station on those three upcoming Saturdays, and approved collection of Green Up bags at the Transfer Station with regular trash, rather than a separate dumpster. The minutes note that “Mr. Gates will bring a trailer to the Fire & Rescue Station for Green Up Day use.”
Veterans Memorial Plaque
At the April 10th meeting of the board, an update about the plans for a new veterans memorial plaque to honor veterans post the Vietnam era was shared, “Mr. Gates reported on his discussions with Gandin Brothers of Ryegate regarding mounting the new veterans memorial plaque at the Soldiers Monument. He indicated that Gandin Brothers is able and available to perform the mounting.”
Health Officer Appointment
At the meeting prior, on March 27th, the board agreed to appoint Select Board Co-Chair Dylan Ford as the town’s health officer. The board at that time reviewed a letter and recommendation form and oath for the town’s health officer position, which was set to expire on March 31st. Ford agreed to serve in that capacity for the town and signed the recommendation form, the minutes from the meeting show.
