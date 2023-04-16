Barnet Holds Tax Sale On Multiple Properties

The historic Barnet Town Hall will be restored to be a modern-day municipal building with a sense of town history and pride preserved. Updates about the project are included on the agendas for meetings of the town's Select Board twice-monthly. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

BARNET — The results of a recent tax sale of several properties in town were reported at the recent meeting of the Barnet Select Board.

Board Co-Chair Ben Gates reported the results of the March 30 tax sale to the board at their April 10 meeting. Gates shared that he had sought input from Town Attorney Steven Adler about where to start bidding for minimum bids on the properties if necessary. “Mr. Adler had given a positive opinion, that the Town should bid on properties if a minimum bid is not achieved. Mr. Gates reported that the Town was the winning bidder with the minimum bid on two properties, as follows: 1) parcel #0025-01-25 owned by James Kendall (bid of $61,557.11) and 2) parcel #0025-01-10 owned by James Kendall and Jere Kendall (bid of $63,663.31),” states the meeting minutes.

