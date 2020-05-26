BARNET — For Memorial Day weekend, the Barnet Select Board and a handful of citizens marked the occasion on Sunday with small observances in Passumpsic and in Barnet Village, reported Barnet Select Board Chair Dylan Ford.
The two separate events were not publicized due to the stay home order still in effect and the requirement for social distancing and no large groups to gather during the continued Coronavirus pandemic.
But on Sunday, a small group, including the town’s three select board members, gathered.
A small ceremony was held in Passumpsic, and another one in Barnet Village, said Ford.
The two services were attended by VFW Post 793 and Post 793 Auxiliary, the Barnet Select Board and Deb Smith playing taps, said Ford.
She said, “A few community members attended each.”
