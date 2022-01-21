Kidnapping and attempted murder suspect Sydney J. “Ruby Rose” Clark-Adams has been tracked down and arrested by police again.
And the court is convinced that the pattern will continue unless Clark-Adams deals with her drug problem.
Clark-Adams, who is from Townsend, Vt., pleaded not guilty last year to charges of felony assault and robbery and accessory to kidnapping for allegedly helping accused Connecticut drug dealer, Jashawn L. “Rico” Hunter, 33, kidnap, beat and rob Barnet resident, Matthew Goodell, 26.
Clark-Adams is facing a possible sentence of up to life in prison if convicted but was released from jail after posting $25,000 bail.
Windham Superior Court
Clark-Adams was arrested again in December of 2021 for allegedly violating her court-ordered conditions of release (VCR) in Brattleboro but was later released. Clark-Adams then failed to appear at her next court date in Caledonia County where Judge Timothy B. Tomasi issued another $5,000 arrest warrant for her at the request of Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski.
Clark-Adams was located and arrested again this week and appeared before Windham County Judge Michael Kainen on Thursday.
“In terms of her character and mental condition, she rarely shows up to court,” said Judge Kainen. “Her most recent VCR involved her being over at the Dalem Chalet where she wasn’t supposed to be, with people she probably shouldn’t have been with, who had drugs. Every indication is she’s still in the throes of addiction.”
The judge decided to keep the $5,000 bail in place but did include a possible suspension of the bail if Clark-Adams can get a verified bed and report date at a drug rehabilitation facility.
“I have found that people who are in the throes of addiction are not very good at showing up for court,” said the judge.
Brattleboro Police say they arrested Clark-Adams in December after she was found in violation of her court-ordered curfew and without her court-appointed custodian — her mother, Marta Adams.
Jashawn Hunter is being held without bail after pleading not guilty to felony charges of 2nd degree attempted murder, assault and robbery, kidnapping and a misdemeanor charge of providing false information to a police officer. He also faces a possible life sentence if convicted.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.