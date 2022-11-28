Connecticut resident Jashawn L. “Rico” Hunter has settled the state charges against him by a plea agreement.
And just as his defense attorney predicted several months ago, the most serious charge against Hunter did not stand.
Hunter, 34, pleaded guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to an amended charge of aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a weapon in exchange for a prison sentence of 6.5 to 9 years to serve and $294 in court surcharges.
All other state charges were dismissed as part of the plea deal.
Caledonia Superior Court
The state sentence will be served concurrently with whatever sentence Hunter receives in federal court where he is facing felony charges of unlawful transport of firearms and narcotics possession related to the same incident.
Hunter was charged with attempted murder after being accused last fall of kidnapping, assaulting and pistol-whipping Barnet resident Matthew Goodell, 26, while trafficking illegal drugs into Vermont in September of 2021.
Police say Goodell escaped from the ongoing assault out a bathroom window but suffered from multiple head and face injuries including a fractured cheekbone.
At a motion hearing in March, Hunter’s defense attorney Dan Sedon of Chelsea argued there wasn’t enough evidence to support the attempted murder charge against his client
“Even from the affidavit of probable cause, it’s entirely clear that there is no act alleged by any witness that would support attempted murder,” said Attorney Sedon at the hearing. “That charge will fail…”
Hunter had been facing a possible life sentence if convicted on the attempted murder charge.
Two of Hunter’s co-defendants in the kidnapping and assault incident - Sydney J. Clark-Adams, 25, of Townsend, Vt. and Kyle Goodell, 24, of Waterford - have also settled the state charges against them.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.