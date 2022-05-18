Barnet Library Receives Grant To Support Outdoor Programming

Claudia Heisholt and her daughter, Luisa, look at books while Library Director Dylan Ford is ready to assist during a Library on the Lawn event in West Barnet in July 2020. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Public libraries across the state have been getting a financial boost to help in operations and programming as a result of pandemic response support.
The funds are from the Vermont Department of Libraries, which was awarded $2,135,819 in American Rescue Plan Act funding by the Institute of Museum and Library Services to help Vermont communities respond to the pandemic and to related economic and community needs through equitable approaches.
The Vermont Department of Libraries is disbursing nearly $1 million of this ARPA funding to all 185 public libraries in Vermont in a round of grants for equipment and supply purchases to help achieve the goals of the program.
The Barnet Public Library recently received just over $2,500 in grants in this round of funding.
Dylan Ford, director at Barnet Public Library, said the funds will go toward encouraging outdoor programming.
“Many of our community members have started holding events outside as there is a lower likelihood of COVID exposure in the fresh air. Our community became used to being out of doors even in the winter months here in Barnet,” states Ford. “These outdoor events were, and are, our most popular.”
Ford said the library will be able to offer snowshoes, folding tables and canopy tents to its patrons as part of the library collection.
“We hope that these items purchased through this generous grant opportunity will allow our community to only enjoy our wonderful lawn for more events throughout the year, natural beauty while on snowshoes, books on the porch year-round and movies outside with our new portable screen and projector.”
Ford stated the purchases are designed to allow unbroken access to the library in the event of future disruptions to library operations.
She is hoping to provide summer outdoor movies this year as part of the programming.
Ford also said there is an additional round of grants that she is applying for as well.
For an institution with a $30,000 budget, which includes fundraising, Ford said the grants go a long way to supporting the library and the community.
“It’s a big boost for us,” she said.
The next round of grants from the Vermont Department of Libraries is over $300,000 to support collections and equipment focused on equity, diversity and inclusion; ADA accessible items; New American and multilingual collections and other initiatives.
