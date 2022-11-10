Barnet Man Gets Deferred Sentence After Dealing Cocaine And Fentanyl
A Barnet man has been convicted of selling cocaine and fentanyl in Caledonia County.

He faced a possible sentence of up to 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine if convicted.

