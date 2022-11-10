Barnet Man Gets Deferred Sentence After Dealing Cocaine And Fentanyl

A Barnet man has been convicted of selling cocaine and fentanyl in Caledonia County.
He faced a possible sentence of up to 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine if convicted.
But the charges will be erased from his criminal record if he stays out of trouble for the next four years.
Everett Denio, 24, pleaded guilty to the felony charges in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday in exchange for a four-year deferred sentence. His sentencing will be delayed for four years and if Denio complies with all the terms of his probation during that time, both convictions will be dismissed.
Caledonia Superior Court
“If you comply with all these conditions of probation - you do well on probation for the next four years - there is no conviction,” said Judge Justin P. Jiron. “The charges get removed from your record.”
“That’s the goal,” responded Denio.
Denio’s terms of probation include orders that he maintain employment, that he not purchase regulated drugs without a prescription, that he submit to random urinalysis testing for drugs, that he submit to warrant-less searches if his probation officer suspects he is carrying drugs and that he undergo a substance abuse screening and comply with treatment and counseling recommendations.
“I didn’t see any additional charges since this happened,” said Judge Jiron. “Sometimes that’s a good indicator that a person is going to do well on probation if they haven’t had more trouble since the first charges came in. So I’m hoping that is the case with you.”
Denio was charged following an investigation by the Vermont Drug Task Force which began in November 2019.
According to court documents, Denio was accused of selling illegal drugs to a confidential informant (CI) working with police.
The CI used task force funds to purchase ten “wax glassine bags bound by a rubber band” from Denio in December of 2019 which field tested positive for more than 20 milligrams of fentanyl. The CI also purchased .423 grams of crack cocaine from Denio in February of 2020, according to the police report.
