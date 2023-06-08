Barnet Man Misses Eastern Avenue Assault Arraignment Due To Hospitalization

A Barnet man was supposed to be arraigned in Caledonia Superior Court last week for allegedly assaulting a woman while she was driving down Eastern Avenue in St. Johnsbury.
Joseph Ronan, 32, has been charged with misdemeanor domestic assault for allegedly biting the woman and twisting her wrist while she was driving.
But according to court documents, Deputy State’s Attorney Tom Paul received an email from the police saying that Ronan was making suicidal statements and had been brought to the hospital for treatment.
Caledonia Superior Court
“Attorney Paul is not sure if he is still in the hospital but asks for conditions to be imposed and he will check on getting defendant re-cited,” wrote Judge Lisa A. Warren in her entry order.
The pre-arraignment conditions include court orders to not have contact with or abuse the alleged victim.
The alleged incident was reported on June 1 at 6:42 p.m.
An off-duty Vermont State Trooper - Jason Haley - witnessed to event from the street.
“Tpr. Haley advised a male passenger was biting (the alleged victim) on the arm and she slammed on the brakes, stopping her vehicle in the middle of the roadway,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Davis Guyer in his report.
“Tpr. Haley advised (she) then began driving again and the male ‘wrenched’ her wrist around, extending her arm. Tpr. Haley said he saw the vehicle stop again, and he went over to remove the male from the vehicle. Tpr. Haley advised he was unable to remove the male, as he was too large, so he went around to remove (her) from the vehicle to get her away from the male. The male then took off on foot, and went South on Railroad Street.”
Cpl. George Johnson of the St. Johnsbury Police Department then located Ronan by the Jiffy Mart on Railroad Street and took him into custody.
Back at the police station, Ronan told investigators that he ‘blacked out’ because he has PTSD.
Ronan faces a possible sentence of 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.
