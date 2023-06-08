Barnet Man Misses Eastern Avenue Assault Arraignment Due To Hospitalization
Buy Now

The Caledonia County Courthouse on Main Street in St. Johnsbury.

A Barnet man was supposed to be arraigned in Caledonia Superior Court last week for allegedly assaulting a woman while she was driving down Eastern Avenue in St. Johnsbury.

Joseph Ronan, 32, has been charged with misdemeanor domestic assault for allegedly biting the woman and twisting her wrist while she was driving.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments