At long last, a likely-feasible direction for the town of Barnet’s municipal office project has been found: the old town office building, located on Church Street, across from the public library.
“I think we [the select board] are all equally excited about the possibility of using a building that we own,” said Barnet Select Board Co-chair Dylan Ford on Wednesday afternoon. “Being able to use an older building that demonstrates our history and the feeling of Barnet, doing it within what we have for cash, and creating kind of a little village center here … it checks off a lot of those survey boxes.”
While the old town office building may seem like an obvious choice for those lacking this long history of the effort, Ford explained that it’s been a very difficult, circuitous path to the recent decision.
Ford explains that the town had been looking for new offices since long before her election to the select board in 2014, over 7 years ago. The current offices are inadequate for many reasons: they’re too small, too antiquated, not ADA compliant and have a limited vault.
When she was first elected, a building committee was formed to look into using the old town hall building on Church Street. However, the surveyor hired found an important piece missing from the site (other than the lack of proper septic): there was no deed clear enough to prove the town actually owned the property.
“So we thought, ‘oh my gosh, are you kidding me?!’” Ford recounted. “With no clear survey and no septic available we thought, well, maybe we’ll just keep looking.”
At that point, the town was working on a series of investigations of all the properties they owned, as well as a few others offered for purchase, including the historic McIndoes Academy. The town then brought two options before voters at the 2020 town meeting: to approve up to an $850,000 bond to construct a new municipal building on an undetermined piece of land, or up to $1.64 million to restore the 1853 McIndoe Falls Academy building.
The vote went in favor of the less-costly new construction, the Caledonian previously reported.
Then, COVID-19 hit.
“We literally shut down; I think everyone was in that position,” Ford said.
However, in the middle of COVID, Andy Dussault, the town surveyor, was going over some old cases and discovered an important document.
“[Dussault] emails me or calls me — I can’t even remember — and says, ‘hey, I’ve been sitting around and I think I found a deed that gives you possibly a case for that piece of property East of the town hall,’” recounted Ford.
She brought the information to the select board, who ultimately decided to pursue boundary line negotiations since they wouldn’t have even been able to sell the property for much without a clear property boundary … not to mention that the septic in the building had collapsed and the furnace was broken.
In late August, after months of negotiations, the select board signed a settlement and boundary line agreements with the building’s neighbors.
During Monday evening’s regular select board meeting, Ford proposed to Co-Chair Ben Gates and Board Member Mark Jefferson that, now that they have a boundary line, why don’t they look into the building for the town office project?
The three were in unanimous agreement.
“The irony is not lost on any of us that we’re back at our starting place after hundreds and hundreds of hours and — oh, gosh — heartache and heartbreak and town frustration,” Ford said.
“I think Ben Gates thought it was the next logical step — we already owned the building and it’d probably be a less expensive option than a larger, newer building,” she explained. “And Mark Jefferson said, ‘you know, in all the time we had, we’ve made it pretty public that we would accept options by private citizens if anyone wanted to offer the land, even for purchase.’”
The town had never come upon a spot they felt good about; even the site just off the North Monroe Road bridge, near the town garage, where test pits were dug earlier this year, didn’t feel right.
“None of us were in love with it,” Ford said of the North Monroe Road site. “I feel like in the past year and a half we’ve almost been gifted this time of a changing world, so we could see a little bit in front of us, and maybe we want things a little more local, maybe this idea of the village center appeals to us.”
“If the town officers were in the downtown and the library was in the downtown and the garage is near this little Barnet village … it feels more like a community and feels a little more central,” she added.
The next steps for the new direction include approaching the Northeastern Vermont Development Association to do site planning and feasibility while also looking into ways to keep costs low, utilizing cash the town already has on hand.
The bond approved by voters in 2020 will not be utilized, as the town already has funds set aside from past years. According to Barnet’s 2020 town report, $458,977.19 was in the Municipal Buildings Fund as of Dec. 31, 2020.
Ford mentioned that some of the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funds might possibly be able to be used for the project as well.
The old town office building on Church Street historically had been used for voting and as a meeting house, and it is handicap accessible. However, it has most recently sat vacant due to the lack of septic and heating.
“People have been trying to do this for years, but we actually did it — finally!” said Ford. “It took forever and it took the dogged talents of our surveyor, who happened to be sitting around during COVID looking for something to do.”
“A lot of things came along at the right time, despite a global pandemic,” she continued. “It feels good to be finally moving forward, even if it’s just in the investigative beginnings.”
