BARNET — At a recent meeting of the Barnet Select Board, the board communicated to Eric Skovsted, co-owner of Joe’s Brook Farm, that the town has been advised against adopting a noise ordinance by Caledonia County Sheriff James Hemond.
Skovsted and his wife, Mary, have been asking town officials to do something - urging for a noise ordinance to be adopted in town - due to alleged noise harassment by a neighbor who also works for the town.
The couple - and other neighbors to their property in the area of Joe’s Brook Road - allege that the noise harassment has been happening for several years. Rusty Ehlers, accused of creating the deliberate noise pollution, said in a recent brief interview at his job at the town’s recycling center that he enjoys music in his garage, his son is in a band that plays on his property and he pointed to the Skovsteds having an outdoor skating rink that overlooks his property’s front yard, saying it is a source of noise that bothers him, as well as their farm-related equipment generating noise.
Mintues of the Feb. 13 board meeting state, “Mr. Skovsted appeared and asked for an update on the Board’s activities related to this matter since the previous Board meeting.”
“Mr. Gates (Ben, select board co-chair) reported that he had spoken with Caledonia County Sheriff James Hemond. Mr. Gates indicated that Mr. Hemond had advised against the adoption of a noise ordinance to help resolve this matter and had recommended that Mr. Skovsted seek the services of the Community Restorative Justice Center to help mediate the dispute.”
Hemond attended the Feb. 27 meeting of the board to discuss several issues related to Barnet, the minutes of the more recent meeting show, “Mr. Hemond discussed with the Board various topics relating to the Sheriff’s Department’s patrol contract with the Town, including enforcement of the Animal Control Ordinance and the All-Terrain Vehicle Ordinance.”
Last month, the newspaper published a story covering the noise concerns the Skovsteds and others in the neighborhood have raised, and spoke to Ehlers, as well, for his side of the situation.
Skovsted said on Monday, “Since (the Caledonian-Record) article, noise has been in the form of a constant radio, but very quiet relative, almost not noticeable if there is any other ambient noise … I am also not sure where we are in the civil process as I try and avoid checking with our attorney unnecessarily, but I think that is also responsible for some of the change in behavior,” he said. “We haven’t pursued any restorative justice options at this point … The selectboard continues to decline to explore a noise ordinance, but is receptive to any updates I bring.”
The board discussed an email from Town Attorney Steven Adler, who advised the town that he expects this to be his final year practicing law. “The Board agreed to retain Mr. Adler’s Town Attorney service for as long as he is in practice, then appoint a new Town Attorney after his retirement,” the draft minutes of the Feb. 13 meeting note.
At the Feb. 27 meeting, the draft minutes show that “The Board agreed to pursue a grant application to continue the construction and paving project on Roy Mountain Road, contingent on receipt of quotes for the project.”
The board also reviewed recent correspondence from the Vermont Department of Taxes regarding Request for List Value Adjustment related to ” … (A) letter reporting the Department of Taxes’ evaluation and conclusions regarding the Town’s Request for a List Value Adjustment in connection with 2021 tax appeals on two parcels owned by Great River Hydro LLC. In the cases of both parcels the Department of Taxes found that the Town followed Best Practices as defined by Property Valuation and Review and therefore the Town’s education tax liability will be recalculated.”
The minutes note, “This determination will result in the Town remitting $465,363.93 less in education property tax for grand list year 2022.”
Plaque For Memorial Approved
After seeking a second quote for a bronze plaque for a memorial planned for veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the board heard an update from Co-chair Dylan Ford regarding her communication with the International Bronze company, and their quote of $4,995 for “a bronze plaque of the Town’s intended design measuring 30” x 40”. The quote is for a standard rectangle shape; to match the trapezoidal shape of the other plaques at the monument would be an additional cost,” the record of the recent meeting reflects.
