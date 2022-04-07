Barnet officials took another step toward realizing their long-held dream of finding a new home for the town offices.
They met recently to review the latest iteration of plans developed by Black River Design to convert the historic and presently unused Town Hall.
The process is unfolding in multiple installments as Blac River Design previously prepared multiple options for re-envisioning the building, received feedback during a previous meeting with officials and last week presented two refined plans.
Based on input from the select board, town clerk and other town officials, the designs are closing in on the target of how best to use the 2,700-square-foot space.
Designs now call for the town hall to house a vault, separate lister and town clerk offices, a workroom, kitchenette, large meeting space and auxiliary spaces for storage, public restrooms and the like. The new designs would also see the town hall outfitted with a full basement in which there would be a secondary vault and other storage.
“The clerk is the focal point and pivot point of the whole building,” said designer Rollin Tait, who was accompanied by Black River Design Founding Partner Jay Ancel at the meeting. “The principal of the arrangement is the clerk knows what’s happening.”
“We felt like the plan met all the suggestions and desires that you expressed last time,” said Tait, as he walked the town officials through some of the changes that had been made based on feedback from the prior designs.
The conversation ranged from high-level concepts - like does the facility need a waiting room with seating; to the minutia - such as where to place the photocopier.
Town clerk Ben Heisholt said he favored the idea of the clerk serving as hub and gatekeeper to the staff portions of the building, while wanting to have a bit of separation for the clerk’s office so people wouldn’t need to pass through it every time to reach other parts of the building, such as the vault or listers office.
The clerk’s office is still a hub. The clerk is functionally a receptionist for the town office,” said Heisholt of his suggestions. “They just don’t need to walk through [the clerk’s office] to do it.”
The group spent a bit of time discussing how restricted or independent the access to the vault should be, as well as other concepts like what spaces could and should have vaulted ceilings and concerns over acoustics in the meeting spaces.
“I have noticed the sound being a real issue even in this room,” said Select Board co-chair Dylan Ford, of the space the board has been using in the Barnet Fire & Rescue Station.
“I’m not going to get it right the next time either,” said Tait of the evolving plans.
All told, though, the select board and other officials were excited by the plans taking shape and the functionality the new town offices would provide.
“We’ve thrown a lot of ideas at you,” said board member Mark Jefferson.
“We’ve heard the functions, we’ll work out the solutions,” said Tait.
“I think it looks good,” said Ford, who also expressed appreciation for the professional input from the Black River Design staff. “It’s a good thing we aren’t designing this,” she suggested following a flurry of ideas and what-ifs from the group.
While the design work is well underway, Ancel raised the issue of the next steps for seeing the project to completion, including whether the town would consider a construction management arrangement to oversee the subcontractors, material acquisition and other aspects of project completion, indicating that depending on funding arrangments that might be permissible and advantageous, as opposed to the town bidding the entire project.
Ancel noted there are constraints in both supply chains as well as with contractors.
The next meeting to review plans will be Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. at the Fire & Rescue Station.
