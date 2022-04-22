Barnet Officials Closing In On Town Hall Design

Barnet officials are closing in on a layout for their long-hoped-for-town office project after a recent meeting to review the latest design proposal.
Barnet is advancing plans to renovate the former town hall into new town offices, replacing the building the town clerk and others currently work in, due to limited space for offices and the vault, as well as accessibility issues.
Town officials have been through a couple of rounds of review and feedback on proposals from Black River Design, which was selected to help the town plan the renovation of the historic building.
Based on the comments at the meeting last week, the floor plan design process could be in the final stages, which would lead to engineering, cost estimates, financing and bidding.
“I think from our point of view this plan, we hope, ticks a lot of the boxes that we were given last time,” said Rollin Tait, of Black River Design.
Tait introduced the latest iteration by first showing pictures from town offices in St. Johnsbury, Newport and Montpelier, asking about what features and design elements worked well.
While some conversation still revolved around room sizes and access for employees to various spaces, the review process began drifting toward questions of materials and furniture and equipment placement; like whether a wall separating the clerk’s office from the vault and adjoining workroom should be a partial height, full-height and have a window, or be fully glass above 3 feet.
Town Clerk Ben Heisholt said he favored the glass idea for maximum visibility while still providing an opportunity to close of space and keep sound down.
The latest version revamped the vault location and size, added a central hallway and moved the bathrooms closer to the large meeting room on the front of the building.
Town officials said they would prefer for the meeting room to be slightly larger, to allow for a bigger crowd and were willing to sacrifice some space from the offices to accomplish that. The team from Black River Design suggests the space could comfortably accommodate more than 40 in the audience while still providing space for board members and their work tables.
Zoning Administrator Shirley Warden wondered about an office or workspace for her eventual successor, as she currently works from a home office, as well as the tax collector.
“It’s my opinion that there should be a small office because maybe everybody is not going to work from home in the future,” said Warden.
The design calls for a large vault, an office for the town clerk and assistant clerk, a workroom for the public using the vault, and an office for the listers, as well as a large meeting room.
There was some discussion about the lister’s office serving multiple purposes, especially since the town may contract out the lister’s duties, said Select Board Co-chair Dylan Ford.
“I don’t think they will all be in there at the same time,” added Board Member Mark Jefferson, of the listers office. “I think we are getting pretty close,” he said later, a sentiment expressed by Ford and Board Co-chair Ben Gates.
“We are starting to look a little further down the road,” noted Ford who introduced town energy committee member, David Hollocher, who asked about efficiency and energy considerations and how to future proof the building.
Jay Ancel, a partner at Black River Design, described a number of steps and considerations that could be part of the process.
Once a design is finalized, then mechanical and civil engineering and other consultants take up the project to begin working on construction details, explained Ancel.
A resident also attended the meeting to advocate for the building to be outfitted with materials and equipment that help people with hearing issues.
He suggested that many older residents are hard of hearing and struggle to make out everything said at meetings.
Ford said the board would keep that in mind and research potential solutions and their costs.
