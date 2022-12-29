BARNET — The Vermont Agency of Transportation recently notified the select board that grant for a new Park-and-Ride in town had been approved.
Tina Bohl, a project manager with the state’s Project Delivery Bureau - Municipal Assistance within the VTrans Highway Division at the Vermont Agency of Transportation, wrote the board in mid-December, telling Co-chair Ben Gates, “Congratulations, your project has been chosen to receive the requested funding under the 2023 Municipal Park-and-Ride Grant Program.”
The board sought grant funding for a park-and-ride to be constructed on Church Street and noted that an important reason for choosing the location was that it could, down the road, serve as additional parking for the old town hall that’s being restored and will be brought back on line for municipal use including the annual March Town Meeting, once the work is completed.
In a letter that accompanied the email notification sent on Dec. 16th to town officials, Bohl noted, “Your project was approved for $66,006.40 in state funds (80 percent of your project costs). Your project was selected from among three applications statewide with funding requests totaling $169,242.57 in state funds.”
The funding will be available to the town once a grant agreement with VTrans is executed.
Accordingly, the reimbursable work can’t begin until the agreement is in place, stressed Bohl.
Bohl’s letter stated, “The Municipality will be responsible for 20 percent of the total construction costs. The offering of this award should not be construed as approval of all work, methods, terms or other specifics proposed in your application. Your award will be governed by the terms of the Grant Agreement with VTrans, including all applicable VTrans, State, and Federal permitting requirements.”
At an on-site meeting with town officials held on Oct. 11th, the need for a Title 22 clearance for historical and archaeological resources was discussed, Bohl’s letter continued.
Bohl, who serves as the Park-and-Ride Manager, wrote, “We look forward to working with you and your community towards successful implementation of your project.”
Town Hall Project
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, rescheduled from the typical every other Monday meeting schedule due to the Christmas holiday, the board also discussed the town hall renovation project.
In a recent email to the contractor awarded the bid to be the construction manager, Jay Ancel of Black River Design wrote, “Things seem to be moving along with Barnet and the package that would allow participation and some funding from PTV (the Preservation Trust of Vermont).”
“There are a number of issues and approaches which may depend on existing conditions for which we think some field investigations by you would be beneficial,” he wrote to one of the principals of Estes & Gallup Inc., the construction management firm working with the town on the project.
Ancel wrote that among those issues and approaches are:
• How and in what spots the tin ceiling must be re-fastened;
• A question over whether the tin cove mold could be removed and reapplied in response to the walls moving in with the added layer of rigid insulation;
• Opening of one of the blocked-off top window sash units to observe how they were closed off and assess the condition of the upper sash and a list of more items that need to be considered if the town is hoping to secure the hoped-for grant from the historical preservation group to assist with the project.
The board discussed the information provided by the architect and the points he raised, and said they will need to look at the projected costs for all of the items on the punchlist at a future meeting before making any decisions.
