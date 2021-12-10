The town of Barnet has received proposals from three Vermont design firms who are interested in assessing the cost and feasibility of re-purposing the old town office building — located across from the public library — to be the new municipal offices.
The bids were opened and the process to evaluate them was outlined at a special select board meeting held in person and via video and phone conference on Wednesday, Dec. 8.
Proposals were received from Black River Designs of Montpelier, Bread Loaf Corporation of Middlebury and Maclay Architects of Waitsfield.
“I think the folks that have responded are very well-educated and very knowledgeable,” said William Graves, chair of the Barnet Building Committee and himself a building and renovation contractor. “I have worked with every one of these architects and they are excellent people. They are very, very attentive to the needs of the public and they are some of the most outstanding architects in Vermont.”
“I certainly hope that this project is successfully vetted and I think there’s great promise in this building,” Graves added.
Cynthia Stuart, who put out a Request for Proposals approved by the select board, said that she interacted with 12 architects and, while many were very busy, the three who submitted proposals came to look at the building and asked lots of questions.
“All three of them have done a lot of municipal building work, though they approach projects a bit differently,” Stuart said.
Members of the select board and building committee spoke about the need for maintaining the historic preservation of the building and the great desire on the part of the town to make it energy efficient.
“I am absolutely thrilled to see the people who have submitted proposals,” said Barnet resident and member of the planning commission and zoning board Dakota Butterfield. “All three of them are firms with great track records of coming up with solutions for community buildings and thinking about energy issues and also dealing with historic considerations.”
The three proposals range in length from about 30 to 70 pages and all have a rough cost estimate of under $30,000. They will be evaluated at a special select board meeting to be held on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be held both in-person, likely at the Fire Station, and via video and phone conference.
At the meeting on Dec. 8, Dylan Ford, select board chair, outlined the history of the municipal offices’ project.
At Town Meeting in 2009, the Barnet select board announced their gift to the then-retiring Town Clerk — William Hoar — for a plaque to be placed on the old town hall in Hoar’s honor when it became the town offices. However, as the town was unable to secure the property lines for the old town hall until just recently, the project fell by the wayside.
Hoar was Barnet’s town clerk and treasurer for 39 years. He passed away in February of 2019.
“One of the greatest disappointments in my public service to the Town of Barnet was seven or eight years ago when we discovered we could not proceed with the intended plan to have that building be the William Hoar memorial building,” Graves said at the Dec. 8 meeting. “I am very pleased the select board has come back to this.”
Ford, told members of the public that the town is still relatively early in the process of evaluating the building and assessing its feasibility. Currently, the board is hopeful that the town can do the renovation project with money already in the town’s building fund, the balance of which is around $700,000.
“We want to make sure this is going to work,” Ford said.
The three proposals and a slideshow about the process can be found on the town’s website at barnetvt.org under “Town news & announcements.” The town website links to a Microsoft OneDrive location where the documents can be downloaded since the files were too big to upload directly.
In the proposals, Black River Design cites their work on the St. Johnsbury Railroad Station Welcome Center as well as the Cabot and Brighton Town Hall renovation projects. Maclay Architects lists their work with the Stannard Town Offices, Glover Fire Station and the Circus Smirkus Headquarters in Greensboro.
Bread Loaf Corporation cites their work on the New Avenue Housing project in St. Johnsbury, among others. Bread Loaf is also currently engaged in a feasibility study and conceptual design services with McIndoe Falls Academy.
At the 2020 town meeting, two options were brought before Barnet voters: to approve up to an $85,000 bond to construct a new municipal building on an undetermined piece of land or up to $1.64 million to restore the McIndoe Falls Academy building. The vote went in favor of the less-costly new construction. However, the bond was never executed.
In the middle of the pandemic, town surveyor Andy Dussault discovered the deed for the old town hall building, the Caledonian previously reported. In late August of this year, after months of negotiations, the select board signed a settlement and boundary line agreement with the building’s neighbors and turned their eyes to reviving the town office renovation project.
“The irony is not lost on any of us that we’re back at our starting place after hundreds and hundreds of hours and — oh, gosh — heartache and heartbreak and town frustration,” Ford said in an interview with the Caledonian-Record in September.
