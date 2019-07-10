Nathan Smires, 33, of Barnet was reportedly found in violation of court-ordered conditions July 2. St. Johnsbury Police said Smires was seen around the White Market on Portland Street with a female he was prohibited from contacting.
Smires was located at Northeastern Regional Correctional Facility flash cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court July 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.