By some standards, Barnet resident Kathleen Monroe is still a relative newcomer to Vermont. The local historian and retired speech-language pathologist moved to the state just 47 years ago.
However, she can now claim to have seen more of the state than most, having recently accomplished her longtime goal of visiting all 251 of the state’s cities and towns.
The idea was sparked when Monroe first heard about the “Vermont 251 Club,” shortly after moving to the state from Ohio, which has 88 counties to Vermont’s 14. The club was first suggested by Dr. Arthur W. Peach in the Summer 1954 issue of Vermont Life Magazine as a way to boost tourism, celebrate the state and help people get to know the “real Vermont.”
”I was just adjusting to an entirely new size state and wanted to enjoy it, wanted to see every part of it, wanted to experience as much of it as I could,” Monroe said, noting that she was fascinated by the state’s history even then.
The now-71-year-old’s journey to the finish line in Athens, Vt. on Aug. 1 was long and winding, with a lot of time spent pouring over maps to make her voyage (especially the hours and miles driven) efficient. Monroe visited numerous ice cream shops, stayed at friends’ houses overnight, toured historic sites and out-of-the-way museums and walked or drove down cow paths or narrow, grassy one-way roads to make it to some of the smaller towns in the state.
“I felt that every visit to every town was worthwhile,” she said. “I couldn’t love living here anymore, I would just burst. In fact, I think I do. I just love Vermont and it is, it’s the people, the terrain, the topography, the flora and the fauna — which, of course, you had to keep your eye out for anything from turtles to bears while you’re on the road.”
When asked what she learned about the state as a whole, Monroe replied, “I learned that it is friendly from stem to stern.”
“I never ran into an irascible person; everyone to whom I spoke was delightful,” she continued. “People waved … they couldn’t have known who I was, but I had a Vermont plate, so that was good enough.”
Monroe also believes that the whole state, all of its 246 organized towns and cities and the five “unorganized” ones, is connected.
“Even though we might say Burlington or Brattleboro are different, I think we all have a common interest and that is for each other’s good,” she added. “I think we’re small enough that we’re almost a variegated neighborhood. […] And I think, for the most part, we respect each other and we respect each other’s differences whether they’re political or religious or whatever. I think that stood out the most.”
After her move to Vermont at around age 23, Monroe initially worked in the Rutland city schools and would go on weekend trips to amuse herself and her friends, noting which towns they went through. After that she covered a lot more ground through work, first as a private practitioner and then while working for a visiting nurse’s association, eventually moving to the eastern side of the state in 1989.
In June 2015, Monroe retired. That same year, the Vermont Department of Libraries started a passport system encouraging people to visit as many libraries as they could, so Monroe visited about 110 libraries that summer while knocking off 39 more towns that she needed to visit.
After that, she got busy writing her first book, published at the beginning of 2020 — Legends of Barnet, Vermont: History, Mystery, Curiosities & Culture of a Small Vermont Town — and the 251 took the backseat.
“Although, when people came to visit me, possibly to their chagrin, I would look at the map and say ‘well, I could take you to such and such a place, there’s a really cool whatever there and I’ll also get a 251 town for that,’” Monroe recalled, chuckling.
In October of 2018, Monroe had 52 towns left to go. Soon after, COVID-19 hit.
“I had a certain number of towns that I still had to knock off and I thought, ‘well, what better COVID activity could there possibly be?’” she said.
Monroe and her partner, Frank Jannarone, started making their way to places like Lewis, Vt., which has no population.
“We found interesting problems that people had, like one town, Granville, that is truly separated by a mountain,” she said. “There’s a pass through it, but it’s seasonally closed. So if the people on one side of the town want to visit the people on the other they have to completely circle around the mountain to get there.”
Another town, Glastenbury, in the Green Mountain National Forest, proved a challenge.
“Glastenbury has a population of about eight people, and rumor has it that those eight persons are none too friendly to people entering their hamlet,” Monroe said. “If you live in Glastenbury, you are seeking isolation.”
With the traditional “251 Club” way to visit the town being a 23-mile one-way hike, Monroe and her partner opted for just a bit of exploration from the trailhead’s parking lot.
As of June 11 of this year, Monroe still had 22 towns to visit, so she and Jannarone decided to camp while visiting even more towns.
“Some of the towns were so far away that to drive there without purpose and then turn around and come back seemed foolish,” she said.
On Aug. 1, Monroe visited her last two towns: Brookline and Athens. In Athens, serendipitously, the local church service let out just as she was standing on the town hall steps pointing up at the sign for a photo op.
“I was yelling to these people who must have thought I was crazy, ‘I just finished the 251, Athens is the last one!’ and people came over to congratulate me,” said Monroe. “I don’t think you could have an audience in Athens except on Sunday, it’s the size of a pea pod, but it just happened to coincide.”
While Monroe hasn’t met anyone else who has completed the 251 or is part of the club, she is thinking of going to its annual luncheon this year as a nice goodbye to her recently completed quest.
“I feel quite accomplished having done this and having done the 110 libraries,” she said. “But I’m sure I’ll find something to amuse myself now.”
Monroe is now hard at work on her second book, which will cover the development of the lake community in West Barnet, as well as tales of summering in the town’s numerous villages.
More information on the Vermont 251 Club can be found at vt251.com
