Longtime Barnet School teacher James Lamar is known to his third-grade students as the always-calm, very positive “Mr. Lamar,” who makes math fun, speaks clearly and is never in a bad mood. He’s known to his primary-grade teacher team as a great collaborator, wonderful co-teacher and very knowledgeable across all areas of curriculum and student behavior.
Lamar is also known school- and community-wide for several different musicals he authored and helped students to present over the past few years, with another in the works for a tentative production in May.
Lamar will now be known, however, for another achievement: he was recently selected as both the Barnet School teacher of the year and a UVM teacher of the year.
“I could not have earned this if I weren’t part of a really solid team,” Lamar said in an interview on Friday. “It’s my partners in this grade level, my fellow teachers here and our principal, that create a climate that allows us as teachers to be comfortable enough to give and to be ourselves and to take chances.”
“We want to invest our time and efforts in something that’s meaningful, and we do that together,” he continued. “So while I may be fortunate to be receiving this award, it’s not without my partners in all this, and that means every staff member here at this school.”
Journey To Barnet
Lamar, who is spending half his time this school year teaching third grade and the other half working as a math interventionist in the primary grades, did not initially set out to be a teacher. In fact, he spent the first 30 years of his life in the suburbs of Chicago, earning a degree in business and finance and working in that world for a time.
However, Lamar quickly realized that he was not where he was meant to be.
After spending two-and-a-half years as a Peace Corps business volunteer in a small village in Botswana and much reflection, Lamar decided to start his career over again, wanting to be “where the greatest hope for our society lies: with young people.”
He also wanted to combine that with his interest in playing guitar and songwriting, a hobby he picked up at the age of 27.
After the Peace Corps, Lamar obtained a second degree in education and began to teach — first, he spent 10 years as an educator in Napa, Calif. Then, he and his wife decided to move to Vermont, seeking what they hoped would be a better educational opportunity for their own children. They settled in Barnet.
Lamar first worked at the St. Johnsbury School, then a stint at Waterford School, before finally making his way to Barnet School, where he’s been for the past 12 years.
Musical Enrichment
Lamar considers his work creating and putting on musicals with the school community to be one of the most exciting things he has done.
“It’s been a really meaningful experience for all of us,” he said.
While Lamar has written scripts and songs for three musicals so far, as well as helping facilitate their production, he did so in collaboration with former music teacher, Sue Persson and art teacher, Beverly McCarthy (last year’s teacher of the year). They also had the support of the entire school … middle school actors needing to practice their lines, of course, sometimes impacted the entire day’s schedule.
“It can only be done through the collaboration, support and enthusiasm of our whole staff, starting at the top,” Lamar said, noting that both former principal, Shawn Gonyaw and current principal, Luisa Millington have been very supportive of that kind of enrichment.
Lamar’s third-grade co-teacher Amanda Norton, who has worked closely with him over the past eight years, said Friday that the musicals have been very well-received by the students.
“It’s been such a great way for kids to be involved,” she said. “And the message of the musicals he writes are so powerful and connect to who we are as a school; it makes them very meaningful and gives them a good purpose.”
COVID Years
When asked, Lamar said that the past 18 months of pandemic teaching have been a terrifically challenging period for many teachers, and perhaps even more so for those in the primary grades.
“The whole idea of remote learning is built upon some level of independence, it’s so much about self-management,” he said. “We in the primary grades really missed that opportunity to work directly with students and to help them grow, because it takes a personal presence.”
Thankfully, the school was able to accommodate the primary grades full-time, in-person last school year, relieving some stress from their parents, as well as younger grade teachers.
“Last year, I want to give a lot of credit to all the students,” Lamar added. “One thing we noticed was a high level of cooperation with regard to the masks and the unnatural expectation that they space three or six feet, depending on grade level. This was an incredible request and they cooperated with as much allegiance and loyalty to our common interest that we could hope for; it really was remarkable.”
Lamar also gives a lot of credit during COVID times to his primary-grade teaching team for their creativity, flexibility, teamwork and patience.
“For many of us it was the hardest year of our teaching career, and I say with confidence that we did our 100 percent,” he said.
Meaningful Awards
Lamar, who was nominated by his colleagues for the award, said he is honored in part because the award comes from a team of people for whom he has “such respect and admiration.”
“I see every day the quality around me, the caliber of the teachers around me and their sacrifices and their commitment to it that are equal to or exceed mine,” he said. “So I’m especially honored and grateful to know that I’m among peers that are demonstrating an equivalent number of commitments and sacrifices and efforts every single day.”
Fellow longtime teacher, Christina Fearon said that Lamar is a great colleague and very dedicated to the kids and to his job.
“He’s always calm and soft-spoken and easy to be around for both kids and adults,” she said. “Plus, he’s great to collaborate with, he’s part of the team.”
Principal Millington said Friday that Lamar is “always polite, respectful and consistent with his expectations for students,” adding that he is also a “team player, a mentor and a very dedicated teacher.”
According to Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Mark Tucker, the seven SU principals name their top teacher every summer. Two teachers from those seven are then nominated by the SU leadership team as UVM Teachers of the Year in what Tucker describes as “not an easy process but, eventually, we reach consensus.”
The other CCSU-nominated UVM Teacher of the Year is Taeryn Robbins from Cabot School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.