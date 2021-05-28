Just prior to the start of Memorial Day weekend, Barnet students learned about how to properly retire an American flag.
On Friday morning, VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) Vermont State Commander Roland Bigelow of the St. Johnsbury VFW, led a flag retirement ceremony at Barnet School.
“The U.S. flag is more than just some brightly colored cloth,” said Bigelow. “It is a symbol of our nation.”
Thirteen members of the school’s eighth-grade class assisted in separating the 13 stripes from the flag and placing them in a fire as Bigelow spoke and school musicians played.
“The U.S. flag should be treated with respect when it’s flying, and should be treated with respect when it’s being retired,” said Bigelow.
“We retire flags with dignity and respect when they become worn, torn, faded or badly soiled,” he said. “We separate the 13 strips that represent the original 13 colonies and the 50 stars to pay homage to the 50 states that together make up this great nation.”
“We have a few flags that, over time, got really worn out and we wanted to use this opportunity to teach our kids our flags should be properly taken care of,” said Principal Luisa Millington. “I am especially proud of our students who were very well behaved during the ceremony and showed great respect for the flag of our nation.”
Four flags were retired at the ceremony, which included a moment of silence and salute to the flag.
“Hopefully students learned a little something and will remember why we’re having a three-day weekend,” said Bigelow at the conclusion of the ceremony. Following the ceremony, a student came up and thanked Bigelow for his service.
Millington expressed gratitude to event organizers Mike Bigelow, facilities manager for the school and a cousin of the state commander, and Bobbie Roy, behavior interventionist.
In attendance was CCSU Superintendent Mark Tucker, a Navy veteran. Band director Scott Foote is also a Navy veteran.
