From left, Professor of Engineering Vicki May and Associate Professor of Education Michele Tine are leading the Dartmouth collaboration, with the Montshire Museum of Science and area middle schools, to develop STEM-based curriculum with local science teachers. (Photo Courtesy Dartmouth College/Chris Johnson)
Computer science assistant professor Alberto Quattrini Li demonstrates an underwater robot and a small ground robot to a fourth-grade class at the Ray School in January. (Dartmouth Courtesy Photo by Ruth Arjona)
BARNET — Science teacher Amanda Babcock is back to school with extra excitement; she is being trained as part of a five-year project in which a handful of local schools — including Barnet School — have been chosen to collaborate with Dartmouth College and the Montshire Museum of Science.
The project is working with a small number of area schools in New England on creating new science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs for students and teachers in rural New Hampshire and Vermont, according to a news release.
