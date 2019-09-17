BARNET — Science teacher Amanda Babcock is back to school with extra excitement; she is being trained as part of a five-year project in which a handful of local schools — including Barnet School — have been chosen to collaborate with Dartmouth College and the Montshire Museum of Science.

The project is working with a small number of area schools in New England on creating new science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs for students and teachers in rural New Hampshire and Vermont, according to a news release.

