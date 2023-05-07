BARNET — A baby lamb who came into the world with difficulty on April 25 has found a soft landing, surrounded by doting school children at Barnet School where her new owner is the administrative assistant.
Bobbie Roy, who everyone knows from her job at the front office, said she learned of the lamb’s traumatic birth through social media.
The lamb, named Buttercup, “was born to a first time mother and had a traumatic birth,” Roy said.
According to Roy, Buttercup’s mother’s cervix did not dilate and she had to be dilated by human hand.”
“After the birth the ewe did not want anything to do with her lamb,” Roy explained.
The baby lamb came into the world at a local farm, she said.
The farm’s owners shared news of the situation – the difficult birth and Buttercup’s mother rejecting her – soon after she was born and that’s how Roy learned of the little lamb’s plight.
Zach Mangione, the owner of Cross Farm in Barnet, said Buttercup’s delivery “could best be described as a difficult and traumatic birth.”
“Bobbie had mentioned to me that she may bring the lamb in to school and I’ve heard bits and pieces from parents in town that the lamb has made some appearances at the school,” Mangione said on Sunday. “It pleases me that the lamb is being well cared for and that it is providing the children at school a connection to agriculture here in Barnet.”
He said he had not named the little baby lamb, but that Roy’s daughter, gave her the name Buttercup.
“There was a Facebook post asking if anyone wanted a bottle lamb. I responded asking what the lamb specifically needed to eat,” Roy shared in an email.
She said, “One thing led to another and we now have Buttercup!”
“Buttercup lives in the house with us like one of the dogs, she needs to be fed every 3-4 hours and she will let you know when she is hungry!” Roy shared.
She said, “I thought that it would be a great idea for the kids in the school to have the experience of helping bottle feed the lamb.”
Barnet Principal Luisa Millington approved and now students at the Pre-K-8 school in the small town dotted with farms can experience a small but precious part of farm life every day.
“She came to school for the first time on Tuesday of last week,” said Roy on Saturday. “She was a week old.”
After being given the green light to begin bringing Buttercup to school, middle school teacher Matt Smith’s classroom was quickly set home for the baby lamb’s school daycare.
Roy, who is the school’s administrative assistant, said on learning about Buttercup and her need for frequent care, Smith “volunteered to have the lamb stay in his classroom and supervise the children feeding and caring for the lamb during the day.”
“The lamb travels back and forth with me to school, I pack her lunch box of bottles for the day and drop her off to lamby daycare in Matt Smith’s room,” said Roy.
The new class pet and project to care for the baby lamb has the children excited to be involved in her care and they love hosting her during the school day, shared both Roy and Smith.
Roy said, “The children love having her and the experience they get is great!”
“All of the other kids have come down to pet her and try to feed her,” she said. “She is going to keep coming as long as I can keep bringing her. She may have to graduate to a pen outside.”
Buttercup is a Katahdin lamb; that breed is primarily used for meat, she said. “They are the type of sheep that does not need to be shaved; they do not grow wool.”
The breed was developed in Maine by a sheep farmer there, who named the line after the state’s highest peak, Mount Katahdin.
“This is an experience that most kids do not get to take advantage of in their home lives let alone in school,” she said.
Smith, reached over the weekend, said, “Bobbie got Buttercup when she was only a couple days old. Zach at the Cross Farm (just down the road from the school) posted on the Facebook Barnet Town page that he had a lamb whose mother was refusing to nurse and was looking for somebody to bottle feed her.”
“Bobbie, who is amazing with animals, took it on and was having to go home every few hours to feed her. I suggested she bring her to school as a ‘therapy lamb’. Bobbie asked the Principal, Luisa Millington, who said ‘yes’. The next morning I had a kennel in my room with a little black and white lamb,” Smith explained.
Smith echoed Roy’s comments about what a wonderful opportunity for learning Buttercup has brought to not only the middle school students - but all of Barnet’s students.
On Sunday, Smith shared, “The lamb has been a huge hit with the kids (and the grown ups). People stop in every morning and in between classes to get their snuggle in.”
“Every time the lamb goes Baaaa, it’s all smiles and awwws … It has brought a really great vibe to the whole school,” Smith said. “Staff watches her follow Bobbie down the hall each morning to my room.”
He said, “We are doing the standardized testing now so kids are a bit stressed out. The lamb has totally comforted them.”
“We’ve been learning about the Black Death in social studies and watched Contagion,” he added, saying the lamb’s presence has been soothing as students take in some intense content in the middle grades. “Kids all sat on the floor and the lamb made her rounds, calming people during that heavy movie.”
Smith went on, saying, “My wife Amanda is the science teacher and she had our 6th graders spend a science class making observations and drawing Buttercup. Lots of kids were saying they now want a lamb.”
Though Buttercup is a resident of Smith’s classroom and the middle school students are primarily involved in her daycare, all the students are wanting - and getting - chances to interact with her, Smith added.
“Many teachers brought their classes down to visit and feed the lamb,” he said.
Smith said, “The lamb still has a dried umbilical cord so the kids were taught to be very gentle with her and not to pick her up so it falls off naturally. They’ve learned to tip the bottle when feeding her so she doesn’t get air bubbles. They’ve learned the signs that she is about to pee - spreading out her hind legs. They’ve learned not to leave their backpacks and coats on the floor because she seeks out those things to pee on! She peed on one kid’s jacket right after he made a joke about eating her!”
