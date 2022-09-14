BARNET — The Select Board approved $48,300 in grants to three local non-profit organizations which sought funding from a portion of the more than $487,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding granted to the municipality earlier this year.

In June the board voted to expend 10 percent of the town’s total ARPA funding to entities that are either based in or connected to Barnet.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments