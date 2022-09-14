BARNET — The Select Board approved $48,300 in grants to three local non-profit organizations which sought funding from a portion of the more than $487,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding granted to the municipality earlier this year.
In June the board voted to expend 10 percent of the town’s total ARPA funding to entities that are either based in or connected to Barnet.
Applications were open for the promised ten percent share, and were received from The Barnet Congregational Church, McIndoe Falls Academy, and a local youth organization called J.A.K.E.S., which stands for Juniors Acquiring Knowledge Ethics & Sportsmanship.
Four women from the church organization that is forming attended the meeting and gratefully accepted the approval of the lion’s share of their $25,000 request.
The requests from the church and the academy were reduced by 20 percent, from $25,000 to $20,000 and $35,000 to $28,000 respectively, to come in under the share the town had promised to allot to non-profits. The youth organization’s request of $300 in one-time funding was not reduced.
The McIndoe Falls Fire District’s board also sought funding through the ARPA grant offer, but the board ruled that the organization is a municipality and that they would be urged to seek state and other possible funding for needed work to the system.
In a letter dated Sept. 9 from The Barnet Congregation Church for the request for ARPA funds, the Board of Trustees made up of Jeffery Riley, Lisa Bowden, Mary Jane Sheerin, Joyce Evans, Heather Lindstrom, Donna Ellery and Robert Walley, submitted a lengthy letter outlining the church’s plans for the ARPA funds, should they be granted.
“As Trustees, we are engaged in revitalizing and re-imagining the church as a space that can serve our village and the broader Barnet community in the 21st century,” the letter explained. “Toward that end, we are in the process of formally and legally reorganizing under the designation of Barnet Community Hall @ 100 Church Street. This new name will honor the history of ‘Community Hall’ which was first opened in the church cellar in the 1950s, and re-introduce the space to the community as a whole as a facility that is open and welcoming to all.”
According to the letter, the church has not been an active religious house of worship for more than a decade but has offered a space for community gatherings and neighborhood activities.
The letter noted that “With only one exception, none of the Trustees was ever an active church member, but all are dedicated to and passionate about preserving the building’s history and continued service, and the tradition of vibrant village centers in Vermont.”
The group likewise is eager to be part of “the Selectboard’s vision of making Barnet Village thrive with the location of services such as the Barnet Library and the Town Clerk’s Office. The addition of an active Community Hall space could offer additional possibilities for community programming and events designed and hosted by community members/for community members,” they continued. “The success of McIndoe Falls Community Center speaks to why this work is so important to village residents’ quality of life and the potential we have to bring our neighbors throughout Barnet together in support of one another.”
Many programs have been hosted at the building to date, and ideas are being considered for the hall once renovated with the help of the ARPA dollars, from use as a cooling or warming shelter when appropriate, a knitter’s circle, quilt show and ice cream social on Barnet’s Fall Foliage Day, weekly music, game nights, talent shows, exercise classes, a meeting site for groups, and more. The organization plans to be either free or available at a nominal charge for Barnet residents.
The group plans to improve the space and make it accessible.
“Accessibility for all is now our greatest hurdle,” the letter noted. Two chair lifts are being considered for the hall, because a transfer from one chairlift to another at the landing half-way down the staircase would be required and that system would save several thousand dollars over a custom lift. The estimate for the chair lifts would be almost $12,000.
The ARPA funding would allow that project to be carried out by removing “all barriers to those who have mobility issues” and would open the hall for use by everyone wishing to attend. Funding will also help with the addition of high-quality HEPA air filtration units, an investment to improve air quality. They want to buy two units priced at $1,200.
Other needs include having a steeplejack replace flashing “that tore off the top of the steeple in the spring of 2020 … the metal ceiling in the sanctuary needs attention, and the wooden bell support has cracked and needs to be replaced.” The church has a $2,500 deductible for its insurance for the damage caused.
In the letter, the church organization noted that the bell was purchased using community donations over 100 years ago, but is not functioning because the wooden wheel that supports its swing is cracked and broken and the bell has been wedged to keep it from falling. The work to stabilize the bell and return it to working order is estimated in the $3,000 to $3,500 range.
An estimate for the ceiling work is in the range of $7,000 to $10,000.
The request from McIndoes Academy Community Center was made in late April, and likewise detailed in a letter to the board, hoping for a share of the ARPA funds received by Barnet in the wake of the pandemic.
The board of the nonprofit organization that oversees the former public school building in McIndoes Falls village noted that the funds would go a long way towards helping replace the building’s roof.
“The McIndoes Academy Community Center will fill many socialization and economic development gaps that the pandemic has magnified,” the letter from Board Chair Wallace Thrall stated this spring.
An estimate for the roof replacement in the spring was $144,200. A grant from the Freeman Foundation of $50,000 has been received to help with the project, as well.
The roof is aging and leaky, the select board was told earlier, and the building has suffered a modest amount of water damage as a result. “The roof on the top of the cupola, a defining feature of this 168-year-old gem, also needs to be replaced. The project plan includes removing the existing standing seam roof, replacing plywood, utilizing roofing underlayment to protect the building against ice and water, and installing a new standing seam roof.”
The building will be used for myriad community programs and events, and a comment by Alison Low, a senior planner with the Northeastern Vermont Development Association was included in the letter to support the request, “We are especially supportive of this project because it furthers multiple goals of our Regional Plan for the Northeast Kingdom including: assist communities to preserve and maintain historic downtowns, village center buildings, and rural and scenic landscapes.”
