BARNET — A dog fine was one of the items discussed at the Aug. 10 meeting of the Barnet Select Board.

It was part of an Animal Control Ordinance violation appeal hearing regarding a civil penalty issued to Joshua Patneaude in connection with a complaint by Stephen and Jane Casavant. Patneaude requested that the board remove the fine as the dogs causing the noise violation for barking are not his. The dogs, he said, are owned by the other renters.

