Barnet Select Board Hear Broadband, Signage Requests

BARNET — The Selectboard discussed broadband internet, a dog, speed limits and stop signs at its most recent meeting.
A proposal by NEK Broadband to locate an Optical Line Terminal (OLT) site on town-owned property.
In the proposal sent to the board ahead of the meeting, consultant Karen Kotecki, representing NEK Broadband through her business, K. Kotecki Right of Way Services, LLC, wrote, “NEK (Broadband) is seeking approval from the town to secure an easement for an OLT equipment site proposed to be constructed on town-owned property located at the corner of Gilfillan and West Barnet Road.”
The requested easement area would be up to 25 by 25 feet to accommodate the cabinet and any other equipment, the proposal laid out. The cabinet proposed is 73.5” high and 48.5” wide and 48.5” deep and would be on a concrete pad. The OLT site will have its own power meter.
A driveway for a vehicle to the site would be 18’ wide and long enough to get to the site, but Kotecki wrote, “However, since there is already established and open space here, additional space within the easement is not necessary. Once a site is up and operational, typical maintenance visits are 4-5 times per year.”
The language for the proposed easement gives NEK Broadband the right to park on-site for those maintenance visits, she noted.
Backup power fuel cells are proposed for the OLT site, she added.
Construction for the site preparation is planned for the late fall of 2023, with cabinets and other equipment not planned for installation until the spring or summer of 2024.
Kotecki said the Barnet site is part of the overall broadband project to improve service for the Northeast Kingdom.
Ford said at some times the site has some traffic and equipment for different purposes, and she was concerned about insurance, and Kotecki said the broadband project has adequate insurance.
After discussing the proposal with Kotecki, who attended the meeting remotely, the board said the request is for a little larger area than they had anticipated. Kotecki said earlier that the project was looking at smaller cabinets, but the ones now proposed are larger: “We’re just thinking about future needs.”
Kotecki offered to meet town officials at the site, and said she could also look at other sites, saying the Barnet leg of the project “is part of our backbone area.”
“Would there be any lines coming out of it or is it really just a cabinet?” asked Ford. Kotecki said a power line will be run to the site, saying the power line could also be put underground if that’s a concern of the town.
Kotecki said high-speed internet will be pushed out from the site to Barnet locations. “If this isn’t a good site because you have too many utility trucks going in and out of there … if it doesn’t (work) I go to Plan B, which I don’t have yet.”
“I went to this site with our outside plant director and he liked it, too, and we talked to Green Mountain Power,” said Kotecki.
She said, “Maybe we can look at it and come up with an idea.”
Ford said the board wasn’t saying no, but the town wants to go over the site and the needs with the road foreman present and one of the board members to see if it’s doable from the town’s perspective.
Dog Upsets 4th Of July Parade-goers
A dog complaint was on the agenda, as well, and discussed. A letter was sent to the board a week before the meeting about a July 2 incident with a dog on West Main Street.
Terri Morgan, who made a complaint to the animal control officer, wrote to the board, “On Saturday, July 2, 2022, while doing yard work in the afternoon on West Main Street in Barnet, I first witnessed a brown hound dog running by barking/chasing cars and then circling a couple and young daughter at the corner of West Main Street and Harvey Mountain Road. A gentleman and young child came running up and the dog took off towards South Peacham with the gentleman in tow with a leash.”
According to the town complaint form, the dog’s owner is Josh Robinson.
The animal control officer’s form wrote that they “Talked to the owner of W. Barnet Quick Stop store, (and) was told no one was hurt by the dog, though one of the constables was nipped on the lower part of his leg by the dog, but not injured.
Morgan wrote in her complaint, “Later that afternoon the dog was again loose on West Main Street and the same gentleman and another man were trying to catch it.”
Two days later, on the July 4 holiday, Morgan continued, “This same dog has been loose all morning starting at approximately 9:30. He has been chasing cars, motorcycles, tractors, people walking, people running, nonstop. It has been extremely busy on this road today due to the parade in Peacham and he has caused quite a few traffic jams and some very scared people.”
Morgan’s letter stated, “He has pretty much stayed in the area of the Robinson’s house causing all his commotion. One couple that was out walking was too scared to walk past the house that the dog was at. I happened to be outside so I offered to drive them past the dog so they could continue their walk which they graciously accepted.”
“I also witnessed one woman on her run being circled by the same brown hound dog, she stopped and tried yelling at him as she continued to walk and once she was passed the Robinson house the dog left her and she continued on,” Morgan told the board in her letter.
She continued, “Once Constable Steve arrived at the house along with others, we all witnessed the same brown hound dog chase a man on a bicycle. The cyclist stopped, and the dog barked extremely aggressively towards the man. He used his bicycle as a shield to keep the dog away from him. Constable Steve and others ran towards the dog yelling at it to get away from the cyclist which he did.”
Of the complaint, Ford asked if the dog was registered and was told it was not. She said the town can follow up and ensure the dog is registered and up to date on vaccinations. The dog should be leashed or contained somehow, she said.
“I think the most important thing is to make sure the dog has its shots,” said Ford.
The board asked to have the animal control officer inform the owner of the town’s dog ordinance which requires the animal be kept on the owner’s property or leashed and contained so the situation doesn’t re-occur.
25 MPH Sign To Move Closer To Peacham Line
Select Board members heard from citizens on a variety of topics at their recent meeting, including one resident urging the board to consider putting in a 25-mile-per-hour speed limit sign to move closer to the Barnet/Peacham line.
Joanne M. Watkins, who signed her letter as a “former decades-long school bus driver,” in a hand-written note to the board requesting to be heard at the meeting in person, wrote, “I’m writing this note to ask you if I could appear before you at your July 11th meeting to put forth a request to have the 25 mile per hour speed limit sign in our area (South Peacham Road) relocated to the (or nearer the) Barnet/Peacham line - close to the 5 Corners in Peacham.”
“We asked this same question years ago and were denied,” Watkins continued. “Recently, there has been even more speeding by our home (it seems like) than ever before. I almost witnessed a head-on collision last week, and it really startled/unnerved me. I really hope you’ll consider my request so that I can further explain our questions/concerns about this matter.”
The Watkins addressed the board, and said they would like to feel safer coming in and out of their own driveway and what they want to see is the sign moved about 2/10ths of a mile to try to have people slow down near their residence and their neighbors’ homes.
Ford said a sign to indicate there is more population in the village would help alert drivers, especially during the higher traffic in the summer with the beach at the lake.
The board agreed to move the sign closer to the Peacham town line to try to alleviate the concerns, and the Watkins thanked select board members.
Stop Sign Request
A second signage request also came before the board last week, this one asking to have the board address the yield sign at the bottom of Roy Mountain Road.
In a hand-written letter to the board, resident Susan H. Wright stated, “I’m writing to you to address the yield sign at the bottom of Roy Mountain Road onto the West Barnet Road.”
“On multiple occasions, I have seen vehicles not yield or even slow down when coming onto the West Barnet Road,” wrote Wright, quoting the Vermont State Statute related to yield posted intersections. She wrote, “There has been very few occasions when I have seen a motor vehicle approach the yield sign and follow the meaning of the sign and yield. A STOP sign would put more attention on the intersection.”
Wright said on June 20, she witnessed a motor vehicle come down off Roy Mountain Road and continue onto the West Barnet Road, failing to yield to the oncoming traffic. She said there were two vehicles traveling the road and “the vehicle coming off the hill almost caused an accident with the first, being my husband, on a motorcycle.”
Town Clerk Benjamin Heisholt said the statute says the town can adopt regulations, and he spoke with a Caledonia County sheriff ahead of the meeting. He said he could not find a town ordinance on the books. “We probably don’t have any regulation,” said Ford.
Ford said the board is seeing a lot more speed complaints, “I think that’s indicative that there are a lot of new people in town and people are in general just going faster.”
She said making a few changes to improve caution and safety is a good move by the board. “Harvey’s Lake is all out-of-state plates,” she said. “We know there is a yield sign there, but if you’re not from this area and I was driving through there, it is a little confusing, some of those places.”
“If we can do some precautionary things, there are more people and they are going faster,” said Ford. “I don’t think it’s a big deal to do these little things that may help.”
One of the board members suggested a sign that says, “If you’re not from around here, read the signs,” which drew a hearty laugh.
The board was in agreement about changing the yield sign to a stop signs of the town.
