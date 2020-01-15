Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The statement read by Selectman Ben Gates at Monday’s Barnet Select Board meeting follows:
For many years community members have researched and discussed the need to relocate the Town of Barnet Municipal Offices. Much work has been performed over the past year to inform the community and conduct further research around two project options: a newly constructed municipal building and renovation of the historic McIndoe Falls Academy. These projects are very different in scope and potential use. A newly constructed building would be the less expensive option built with a focus on energy efficiency; however, an optimal location is still under consideration. Renovation of the McIndoe Falls Academy, and receipt of the generous gift of the building and $100,000 +/- from the McIndoe Falls Academy Association, would preserve a beautiful historic building and provide a community center for multiple uses; however, this is a larger and more costly project that includes the uncertainties of renovating an older building.
