Barnet Select Board Looking At Real Estate, School, Garage For Possible Building

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Barnet Select Board meeting on Monday night, where the board narrowed its list of properties to be looked at for a possible municipal building project, and board members informed the public of the budget amounts they have in mind - between $950,000 and $1,050,000. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
BARNET — A property on U.S. Route 5 owned by Catherine Roy is among the sites the town’s select board will have consultants gather information on, along with two town-owned sites, and the gift offer of the McIndoe Falls Academy building.
The board, at its last meeting, was presented with a list of properties to consider looking at, and having consultants Cynthia Stuart and Stephen Pitkin evaluate, and this week announced which ones they want to get more details about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.