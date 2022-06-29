BARNET — Plans to convert the old Barnet Town Hall into a modern-day municipal building are proceeding, said Dylan Ford, chair of the town’s select board, following a special meeting held Monday evening.
“We are heading into the structural and civil engineering phase,” Ford confirmed of plans to re-make the presently unoccupied historic structure into the new town office building. The town hopes to begin construction next spring.
A proposal from Black River Architects was explained at the special meeting including a list of the design consultants who will make up the team working on the next phase of the town hall project:
• Structural: Northeast Structural Engineering PLLC, Brian Douglas of Swanton, Vt.;
• Mechanical: Integrated Energy Systems, Richard Grondin of Falmouth, Maine;
• Electrical: Southern Vermont Engineering, Claus Bartenstein and Patrick Perreault of Rutland and Waterbury, Vt.;
• Black River Design Architects: to continue on as Architects of Record with the above consultants working for (the architectural firm) or directly for the owner;
• Ruggles Engineering: Nathan Sicard of St. Johnsbury, has been working on the project, the proposal noted.
Other consultants who will work on the Barnet Town Hall project as part of this phase, the proposal noted, will include a soils investigation consultant, with a proposal now being sought, and environmental/hazardous materials investigation, which is required by the State of Vermont to come onto the town hall site to test materials, the proposal notes. A report will be developed and the town will be billed for that service.
Construction Management
“So, we are reaching out to a few well-known relatively local firms that we may be interested in for Construction Management of the project,” Ford said this week. “This phase began as a feasibility study with the understanding that if we were satisfied with the work, we would just continue into this next engineering phase. Since there have been no red flags thus far to halt the project, we are moving forward with the firms that BRD (Black River Design) works with.
“We are pursuing a parking area at the top of Church Street and Bimson Drive and looking into the best septic locations and designs. So far so good. We are hoping to keep the project cost within our ability to pay without using a bond vote for borrowing since our previous vote (for the McIndoe Falls Academy or a new building) came out in favor of a bond for a new building,” said Ford. “We have been saving money for this project for years and with the use of some ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds and a grant from Preservation Trust of Vermont, along with the understanding we may need to phase some parts of the project where that is possible, we are pretty confident we will have enough without borrowing. Of course, in this day and age with daily changing costs, it is hard to know for sure. BRD’s end goal is a relatively close cost estimate for the project.”
Ford said, “This project was first discussed years ago as the new location for the Town Offices. The current building that houses the Town Clerk, etc. is no longer a viable location. We need to move.”
The board held a discussion with a representative from Black River Architects about hiring a construction manager, why it was recommended, and the process to bring on the position to help steer the project. A list of possible candidates will be developed and possibly four firms would be invited to seek the post, the proposal noted. With the architects, the select board would receive and evaluate proposals, develop results analysis, and invite the firm or firms that are the top choices to be interviewed, then the firm which is selected will be notified.
Firms that the architects discussed with the select board this week include E.F. Wall, Connor Contractors, Trumbull Nelson, Estes and Gallup, Presby Construction and Lawton Construction.
Jay Ancel of Black River Architects, explained Monday that it’s difficult to get multiple bidders in the current economic climate.
“I do appreciate someone saying they’re too busy rather than taking it on,” said Ford.
Bill Graves, a town resident and owner of a local contracting business who has been active in helping the town plan for a town hall project, offered some input on what he knows about several of the contractors noted in the Black River Design proposal, and local work some of them have done. He suggested Presby, saying they have a good reputation and have done a lot of work locally, including significant projects in Franconia, N.H., “They are very community-minded,” he told the board.
The town is hoping to begin construction in the spring of next year, noted Selectman Ben Gates, with a hoped-for end-of-year completion for the town hall project.
Barnet Town Clerk Benjamin Heisholt said of the board’s action on Monday, “The Black River ‘proposal’ referenced in the agenda was not a formal proposal, but rather simply a recommendation by Black River that the Select Board use a ‘CM’ (construction manager) model for the project. The Selectboard did agree to do this.”
