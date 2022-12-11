Barnet Select Board OKs Reimbursing Church For Bell Repair, More, With ARPA Funds

BARNET - At the most recent meeting of the Barnet Select Board, the board received a letter from Jeffrey D. Riley, treasurer of the Barnet Congregational Church, informing them that repairs approved by the board in the amount of $7,850, had been accomplished.
Barnet Congregational Church Trustee Lisa Bowden appeared to discuss the Board’s grant of ARPA funds to the Church, which was approved at the Board meeting held September 12, 2022, the minutes from the meeting show. The select board earlier had approved $20,000 for projects to the church which included:
- $11,816.50 for project to install chairlifts
- $1,190.00 for installation of HEPA air filtration units
- $7,000.00 to $10,000.00 for ceiling painting
- $3,000.00 to $3,500 for repair/preservation of church bell
The Board reviewed a documented request from the Church for reimbursement out of the approved funding in the amount of $7,850, the minutes show.
Select Board Co-Chair made a motion to approve the funding for the Barnet Congregational Church as per any requests for funding within the overall parameters of their approved application ($20,000 for certain listed projects) without regard to the spending within the specific project categories in their application, allowing the Church to re-allocate the funds as needed to projects within the scope of their approved application, the minutes reflect.
The board had approved funding through the American Rescue Plan Act funds the town received, and asked for proof of expenditures for the nonprofits who were awarded grants.
The letter sent from Riley was to document the expenditure and to seek reimbursement from the town’s ARPA funds as earlier promised.
Work done with the funds by Carbee’s LLC of Barnet included painting the front door and trim of the church for $350; rebuilding the bell support for $4,900; rebuildng the stair access for the bell at $2,500; and access panel repair for $100.
According to information from the church, volunteers said the bill for the work ended up being much higher, and they understand that the costs now quoted of $27,000 to make the bell usable again is not going to be covered by the ARPA funds earlier approved.
“The access up to the bell, up to the staircase was falling apart and actually it did when they were trying to repair it and almost crushed the guy underneath … it cost us more than twice what the cost was, and we paid to do that. We had to,” said Bowden.
She said, “We had to prioritize that bell, it was a danger to everything. What the board was looking at … the Select Board gave us $20,000 … as long as we don’t spend it outside those needs, isn’t that okay? So here I am.”
“We had to get a staircase erected up to that belfry so they could go up and work on it,” said Bowden.
She said the fire marshal also needs to come in and inspect the entire building, saying, “I don’t know what the fire marshal’s going to say.”
Also at Monday’s meeting, the board received a letter of resignation from Sue Coppenrath from the Harvey’s Lake Dam Committee.
Coppenrath wrote, “From the time we moved to West Barnet next to the dam, I have always been interested in the condition and future of the dam, as well as the water quality of Harvey’s Lake.” She said she remains very committed to the progress of the committee but has been unable to attend meetings due to helping care for her grandchildren.
“I find myself away from Barnet several weeks each month. Since George (her husband) is active on the committee and shares all relevant information with me I have been kept informed of the committee’s efforts and hard work,” wrote Coppenrath. “I hope that another Barnet resident, who is interested in improving the water quality of the lake, can participate in the committee and fill this position.” Her resignation was accepted.
The board also took up documents related to the contract with Estes & Gallup to be the construction manager for the town hall renovation project.
According to the minutes, the Board also discussed plans to demolish the interior of the Town Hall to prepare for
renovation and agreed to postpone plans for demolition until after the conclusion of discussions with Preservation Trust of Vermont regarding grant funding, the record reflects.
Another topic raised at the recent meeting came via a letter from Dave Warden, president of the Barnet Historical Society, regarding the naming of Chamberlin Road.
Warden wrote the board on Nov. 9th, “Back about 30 years ago, when the Barnet Select Board was setting up the 911 system, they held a public hearing on the naming of roads.
I attended. Among other roads, was the naming of Warden Road. It was decided that Warden Road would run from the Barnet Center Road to the Peacham town line near the Rake Factory Road. The Warden district school house was on present Chamberlin Road and the Rake Factory had been at the top of the hill on Warden to Little Scotland. I do not know how the clerk minutes were kept of that public hearing.
For some reason Chamberlin was expanded and became a Y road. 911 emergencies would not work very well on a Y shaped road. Now that a house-cabin is being built on one of the legs of the Y, the naming needs to change,” wrote Warden. “before any more addresses have to be added on the present Chamberlin Road.”
