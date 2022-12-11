Barnet Select Board OKs Reimbursing Church For Bell Repair, More, With ARPA Funds

The Barnet Congregational Church. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

BARNET - At the most recent meeting of the Barnet Select Board, the board received a letter from Jeffrey D. Riley, treasurer of the Barnet Congregational Church, informing them that repairs approved by the board in the amount of $7,850, had been accomplished.

Barnet Congregational Church Trustee Lisa Bowden appeared to discuss the Board’s grant of ARPA funds to the Church, which was approved at the Board meeting held September 12, 2022, the minutes from the meeting show. The select board earlier had approved $20,000 for projects to the church which included:

