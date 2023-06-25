BARNET — A town resident who appealed to the select board to reimburse him for the costs of two ruined tires which occurred when he struck ledge alongside the edge of Garland Hill Road saw that request turned down at the board’s last meeting.
Scott Cahoon, a Barnet resident, wrote to the board and submitted receipts for the cost of the tires needing to be replaced due to the roadside ledge he said was protruding out and caused the punctures to both tires on one side of his vehicle.
At the board’s meeting on the second Monday of the month, the letter from Cahoon was read and the attached invoices were reviewed, the draft minutes from the meeting reflect.
Cahoon was asking that the town reimburse him for a total of $876.76.
The record shows that “The Board also reviewed three photographs of the site taken by Mr. Chase (the town’s road foreman), showing ledge in the exterior bank of the ditch.”
Select Board Co-Chair Ben Gates made a motion ” … to deny the request for reimbursement, finding that the ledge that caused the damages is not in the traveled portion of the road. “
The motion denying the request for reimbursement passed.
Cahoon wrote the town on May 29th stating that on Sunday, May 21st, at 2 p.m., “I was traveling south on Garland Hill Road in Barnet when I rounded a sharp corner between the intersection of Cloud Brook Road and the house at 1833 Garland Hill Road, and came into contact with a couple of pieces of ledge protruding from the embankment at the edge of the road. This resulted in a puncture in the sidewall of both tires on the right side of my car.”
“Fortunately, Mr. David Bogie happened by and helped me obtain wrecker service. He also said that I was the third person he had recently encountered to whom the same thing had happened,” wrote Cahoon. “This seems like sufficient indication that a dangerous situation exists there that should have been dealt with by now, either by removal of the ledge or creation of a warning sign.”
Cahoon’s letter to town officials continued, stating “Because this duty was neglected, I am now out several hundred dollars.”
“I would like the Town of Barnet to reimburse me for these expenses, please,” he wrote. He submitted bills for being towed, in the amount of $85 for the towing charge and $96 for the mileage cost to have the car towed to Wes Ward Auto Repair in St. Johnsbury, and for the cost of the new tires and work to mount and balance them in the amount of $696.76.
Cahoon included photos of where he had struck the roadside ledge with his complaint, and those pictures were included in the public record for the June 12 meeting.
Planning Commission Members Re-elected
Also at the recent meeting, the board acted on the recommendation of the town’s Zoning Board/Planning Commission to nominate for re-election the following members to the board: Ben Adams, board chair; Bruce Denio, board member; and Trent Roy, board member. Their terms were set to expire on July 1 of this year.
The three members were reappointed by the select board.
Also, Dawn Holtz, the secretary of the board, informed the select board that she will remain on the board, but is stepping down as its secretary.
The board thanked Holtz for her service as the board’s secretary.
Communications Radio For 2nd Constable
At the meeting, the board also discussed a recent estimate the town received for a communications radio for Second Constable David Stevenson.
The board reviewed an estimate received from Pikcomm, showing the total cost of the equipment needed and its installation would be $2,171.23 for the needed law enforcement/fire radios.
At the meeting, selectman Mark Jefferson said Stevenson had inquired with the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department about the purchase of radios as the board had requested, and was told they were available for a cost of $4,000 to $5,000.
The board moved to approve expenditures for the needed equipment from the town’s ARPA Reserve Account for the equipment and installation for the needed communications system for the second constable, the draft minutes from the meeting show.
The Pikcomm estimate was approved for the purchase of the new town property, the record shows.
McIndoes Academy Crosswalk Request
The board also recently took up a request from Wally Thrall, on behalf of the Board of Trustees of McIndoes Academy, who inquired about a crosswalk being added from Academy Lane across Route 5 to the church.
He wrote Town Clerk Benjamin Heisholt that he had spoken with an Agency of Transportation staff member at the St. Johnsbury office about the hoped-for crosswalk at that location, and was told that the Town of Barnet would need to make the request of the state.
“We have many events scheduled at the Academy this summer that will require utilizing the church for parking as well as an alternate venue in case of bad weather,” wrote Thrall, asking the town clerk to please “pose the question to the Selectboard at their next meeting if they could please make the request.”
The board voted unanimously for the town to “initiate a request for application of a crosswalk on US Route 5 South per the request of the McIndoes Academy.”
DAR Plans Gravestone Cleaning
The board also heard that the Daughters of the American Revolution local chapter is planning to perform grave stone cleaning at the Stevens Cemetery and Palmer Cemetery on July 22.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.