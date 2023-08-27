BARNET — A solar project has been proposed on land off McLam Lane.
Notice of the proposed solar installation by Barnet Solar LLC of Manchester Center, Vt., was made to the Barnet Select Board in a letter received earlier this month.
The letter was also sent to the town’s Planning Commission and to the Northeastern Vermont Development Association.
According to the pre-petition notice for the 999 kilowatt solar project, Barnet Solar has an option to purchase the site in question. The firm is owned by MHG Solar LLC, which the notice stated has developed a number of solar projects in southwestern Vermont.
The notice informed town officials that Barnet Solar is preparing to file an application for a Certificate of Public Good with the Vermont Public Utility Commission. The electricity from the Project will be delivered to Green Mountain Power.
The letter went on to inform officials of the company’s plans for construction and operation of project, including how equipment and materials will be transported to the site, the expected benefits of the installation, a preliminary assessment of potential impacts, and the expected date the firm plans to file its CPG application, along with the rights of entities receiving the notice to comment on the planned solar project.
Barnet Solar LLC told officials solar facility will occupy 5.9 acres (+/-) on a parcel of land which totals 69.1 (+/-) acres.
“The Project will consist of solar modules on metal racks, string inverters, electrical collector system components consisting of underground conduit, wire, AC (alternating current), combiner panel, and AC disconnects. The interconnection equipment will include a pad-mounted three-phase transformer to step up the voltage to interconnect with the existing GMP distribution line on the Project parcels.”
The notice stated that access to the solar site is expected to make use of the existing roads, including West Barnet Road, McLam Lane, and a new approximately 12-foot wide 985 foot-long access road to reach the project transformer.
Year-round access to the site is not required and no on-site septic or water supplies will be constructed as a result, and the “solar project’s energy production will be monitored remotely and, if any abnormal conditions are detected, technicians will be dispatched as required.”
The solar array will be surrounded by a a perimeter fence that will meet applicable electric safety code standards, the notice goes on.
Officials were further advised that “Typical tractor-trailer and box truck vehicles will be used to transport materials to the site for construction. The Project will not require any oversized loads. The new access road coming off McLam Lane will be used for bringing in all construction-related equipment and machinery. Construction equipment will likely include a light duty crane or similar equipment to lift the transformer in place, trucks to move racking around the site, and a small trencher to install underground electrical wiring.”
“The Project will utilize 2,688 (+/-) 550-watt solar panels, or the equivalent, mounted on fixed tilt racking oriented due south,” the notice continued. “The bottom of the solar panels will be at approximately three feet above existing grade and the top at approximately 12 feet above grade.”
The notice states, “The panels will be arranged in rows running east-west and set out in arrays designed to minimize impacts to natural resources. The rows will be connected via a combination of underground and above ground electrical cable to string inverters, which convert the electricity from DC to AC. From the inverters, the electrical line will run underground to a three-phase transformer. GMP’s existing distribution line along West Barnet Road will be tapped for the interconnection, and new utility poles will be installed as necessary to safely connect to the 3-phase grid.”
The project’s benefits, noted in the letter, will include economic benefits including payment of State educational and municipal property taxes, purchase of equipment from Vermont-based businesses when commercially feasible, they note, and employing Vermont businesses for work on the project and after, again, when commercially feasible.
Additionally, the notice states that the proposed solar installation “will also result in important environmental benefits,” by helping the State move toward its 90 percent renewable energy goal by the year 2050, for which “solar power is needed to meet that goal.”
“The solar energy produced by this Project will result in less electricity needed in the New England region from plants that likely use fossil fuel,” the notice continues. “It will emit no air pollutants (including carbon dioxide), in generating electricity, and thus will help in a small but measurable way to reduce global warming, acid rain, and the negative public health effects associated with the use of fossil fuel.”
The notice states that the project will use an agricultural field “and has been sited to avoid impacts to wetlands and streams and other sensitive natural resources whenever possible.”
“We here at Barnet Solar hope that you will support this Project given the benefits it will provide to the town and the State, and given its extremely limited impacts,” the letter sent by Thomas Hand for Barnet Solar LLC was signed. Drawings of the proposed plans and photos are available at the Barnet Town Clerk’s office.
In a memo from the landscape architect, T.J. Boyle Associates of Burlington, it was noted that the site is “a relatively obscured location … (and) Due to the low profile of proposed Project elements, the Project will generally be screened from view from surrounding areas by the vegetation that will remain around the array. At locations where visibility of the Project site may be possible, the proposed array will be at a large distance, and below other landforms, vegetation, and buildings in the view.” The firm will complete a full aesthetic impact review for the CPG process before the state board. “Our preliminary findings indicate that the Project will not result in undue adverse impacts to the aestheticc and scenic and natural beauty of the area,” the
Other Business
The progress on the restoration of the Town Hall was on the agenda - a standing update at board meetings - and Board Co-chairs Ben Gates and Dylan Ford provided an update on the project’s progress.
See the renovation plans here: https://barnetvt.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/BTHR-2023-06-26-1455-DD-Progress-set-comp.pdf
The minutes from the most recent meeting of the committee overseeing the Barnet Town Hall renovations, from Aug. 7, show that the “Existing building has been jacked up and moved approximately 50 feet to the left. Existing building is on timber cribbing and steel beams. Abandoned foundation is partly demolished.”
As of that date, in a report from Tim Estes, of Estes & Gallup, the construction manager for the project, work planned in the coming weeks included excavations and site work, concrete work, and fine-tuning the plan for the foundation.
Rollin Tait of Black River Design, the architect for the project, reported on vault requirements for the renovated building, noting that he was “still exploring the fire-rated requirements for the vault.”
He told the group that “the vault will need a fire suppression system. This will be a dry system.”
Also noted in the working group’s recent minutes, an application for funds through the Preservation Trust of Vermont will be submitted this month, and Tait shared details of the organization’s application for historic funds with Select Board Co-Chair Dylan Ford, and the record reflects, “It is expected that the town will get $70,000 through one of the funds.”
The group also discussed “whether to block out a section of the floor to allow future installation of a Lula elevator. It was agreed to block out an opening in the floor of the storage room adjacent to the meeting hall for this purpose.”
A discussion about the plans for the building’s porch was also had, and Ford “mentioned that the library has details which she likes and suggested that these be used for the Town Hall.” The architect will take photos and draw up details for approval of the porch design, it was noted.
