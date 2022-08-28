BARNET — The town is working to acquire property at the southerly corner of Church Street and Bimson Drive from Wells River Bank for a new park-and-ride.
A grant application for the Vermont Agency of Transportation’s Park-and-Ride Program was prepared for the Town of Barnet by engineer Nathan Sicard of Ruggles Engineering Services, Inc., and the Barnet Select Board, at its meeting Aug. 22, authorized that the grant be submitted.
An email was received in early July from the Municipal Park-and-Ride Grant Program operated through VTrans, which informed municipalities around Vermont that the agency was seeking proposals for the development of small municipally-owned Park-and-Ride facilities in communities.
The email noted, “The 2023 Municipal Park-and-Ride Grant Program has been funded with $215,275.00. These facilities will assist in the effort of reducing the number of single occupancy vehicles (SOVs) on the roadway, which in turn helps to reduce vehicle pollutants and traffic congestion.”
The query for proposals for the grant stated, “In order to be eligible for this grant, the proposed facility must be located on Municipal, State or leased property on or near a State Highway, available to commuters daily year-round, provide parking for a minimum of 10 vehicles, and will be owned and maintained by the local municipality. The grant funding is available for engineering and construction activities only.”
If awarded, any grant funding must have a 20 percent local match, the program stipulates, and grant awards are to be distributed in tow payments, the first half after the construction project has begun and the second payment after the project is completed and accepted by VTrans.
The program will use a scoring system to determine which towns are selected for the grant funding, noted Tina Bohl, the Project Manager for Municipal Assistance within the VTrans Highway Division in Barre.
Information provided to towns about the Municipal Park-and-Ride Grant Demonstration Program notes that, “The General Assembly finds that with increased demand for alternative transportation choices, the need to reduce the number of Singular Occupancy Vehicles, SOVs, and to reduce the amount vehicle pollutants dispersed into the air from the vehicular traffic, municipalities may need assistance in funding Park-and-Ride lot projects.”
Grants which are distributed through the program will be ” … for preliminary engineering, and construction only of Park-and-Ride lots in municipalities. Any Vermont municipality shall be an eligible applicant. The Agency of Transportation shall develop an application for this demonstration program and notify eligible participants of its availability.”
Under the grant program guidelines, the agency will develop criteria for the approval of applications which will include that the land must be currently owned by the municipality or it can be State-owned with a permit or privately owned with a minimum 20-year lease, that the lot location proposed must be on or near a State Highway, that the lot must be available for commuters use year around, the lot must provide parking spaces for a minimum of 10 vehicles, and activities eligible may include gravel or paved surface, lighting and/or signage.
The program stipulates that municipalities selected for the grants will collaborate with Public Transit providers when an existing or planned transit route is available.
