BARNET — The town is working to acquire property at the southerly corner of Church Street and Bimson Drive from Wells River Bank for a new park-and-ride.

A grant application for the Vermont Agency of Transportation’s Park-and-Ride Program was prepared for the Town of Barnet by engineer Nathan Sicard of Ruggles Engineering Services, Inc., and the Barnet Select Board, at its meeting Aug. 22, authorized that the grant be submitted.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments