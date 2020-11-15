BARNET — The Board of Selectmen issued a $75 fine to an Anderson Street resident at its Nov. 9 meeting, in connection with a dog violation.

According to the draft of minutes from the remote GoToMeeting, board members Benjamin Gates, Dylan Ford and Mark Jefferson reviewed a formal complaint received from Jane and Stephen Casavant regarding dogs kept by Sherry Barrett at 205 Anderson St. The complaint indicated that the dogs had been barking, crying, and howling most of the day, every day, from 6:45 or 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.

