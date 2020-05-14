BARNET — The Select Board discussed several items of business at a recent virtual meeting.
Road Foreman Mark Chase reported that operations of the Highway Department have been working well under the Board’s instruction at the previous meeting. Discussion was had about the most recent executive order, which requires employee training and appointment of a site health officer.
The Board reviewed a revised quote from Pike Industries for 2020 paving projects, reflecting the changes agreed to by the Board at their previous meeting. The revised quote has fewer tons of paving product, at the same price per ton ($67.00), for a total of $201,000. The revised quote had already been signed by Road Commissioner Gates.
In other business, Kathleen Monroe asked about the status of documentation from the Town formalizing the status of the Town as a forming member of the Northeast Kingdom Communications Union District (CUD). Town Clerk Benjamin Heisholt reported that the documentation had been sent to the CUD.
The board reviewed an email from Brent O’Donnell regarding the board’s decision on a dog complaint. The email stated there were procedural and bias problems with the March 23 hearing, and expressed disagreement with the board’s decision. Brent and January O’Donnell, who participated in this meeting remotely, orally confirmed that they wished to appeal the Board’s finding that the O’Donnells’ dog, Goliath, was running at large in the incident in question. Discussion ensued.
The board agreed to extend the deadline for constructing a fence system to contain Goliath to May 30, due to complications presented by COVID-19. The board agreed to schedule an appeal hearing for the running at large finding for May 11.
The board reviewed two emails from Transfer Station & Recycling Center Supervisor Bruce Marston regarding the station’s participation in Green-Up Day activities. Normally the first Saturday in May, Green-Up Day was postponed to the end of May due to COVID-19 precautions. Marston suggests that a third construction dumpster be delivered to the transfer station, where all Green-Up Day collections can be deposited at no charge.
The Board agreed to order a third construction dumpster for the Transfer Station, and to allow Green-Up-related collections to be disposed of at the transfer station at no charge each Saturday up to May 30.
Finally, the board agreed to schedule tentatively, Memorial Day observances for Sunday, May 24 at 9 a.m. at the Passumpsic Village memorial, and at 9:30 p.m. at the Barnet Village memorial. The board also discussed contacting observance participants.
