BARNET — The Board of Selectmen approved a motion to grant Bayley-Hazen Road Snowmobile Club access for Laird Road, Somerhill Road, Stevenson Road, and West Main Street.

The action came at the board’s Oct. 26 meeting. Presiding co-chairman Benjamin Gates read a letter from the club, which consisted of a request for snowmobile access for trail-connection purposes this winter. Minutes from the meeting indicated this permission has been granted in previous previous years.

