BARNET — Plans to install a memorial for veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan are continuing, with the Select Board discussing a quote for a plaque for the memorial and possible fundraising efforts to help defray the costs.
At the most recent meeting of the Barnet Select Board, board Co-chair Dylan Ford reported to the board she had received a quote for a bronze plaque which would be installed at the memorial. The total quoted cost was for $7,650 for a full-size plaque, while a half-size one would run $4,895.
Adding the State of Vermont seal to the full-sized plaque would cost an additional $175, the board discussed.
The board decided to seek a second quote for the planned memorial plaque before proceeding.
Ford reported that measurements have been taken and that the goal is for the new memorial to match the size of the other veterans’ memorials.
She reported, “We haven’t gotten the second estimate back.”
The memorial has been on the board’s agenda all year.
The wording of the monument was provided by resident David Curtin.
“I tried to find examples of other monuments that covered the period 1975 to now, but could not find any that were ‘inclusive’ of the many types of missions and conflicts of the past nearly five decades,” Curtin stated in the last update he provided to the board. “The challenge is that since 1975, we have conducted many missions and fought several wars so, as you will see, I tried to accomplish this by referencing broad types of missions (combat, peacekeeping, deterrence, and humanitarian) in addition to the major conflicts.
“My purpose was to give explicit credit to those many vets who served in critical and often dangerous operations that are not generally considered ‘wars’” Curtin told the board. “These vets often cannot find themselves on memorials. As I told Edna, I wanted a grandmother who served as a nurse in a humanitarian mission in Africa to be able to point out to her granddaughter that ‘indeed’ the monument honored ‘her service.’”
While the first quote was higher than the board had anticipated, and Ford said, “I was not expecting $7,650 … I was definitely surprised,” she said it is real bronze, and the board will have to wait and see what the other estimate comes in at.
Ford said she did some research online and knew the cost could be as high as $6,000 or more for what the town is hoping to install near the other veterans’ memorials.
“I don’t think she’s that far off,” Ford reported of the first estimate to come in.
Co-chair of the Barnet Select Board Ben Gates said, “Honestly, I think if we were to do this we would probably want to do a fundraiser for this. I think you could probably get a lot of money raised somehow. I think it would have a better community feel if we raised the money for it.”
“We haven’t done one since the Vietnam one was installed,” said Ford.
Having a dedication on Memorial Day was discussed for a ceremony to mark the installation of the new memorial being planned by town veterans and now with the board taking the lead on bringing the hoped-for project to fruition.
Of reaching out to interested townspeople and getting a fundraising campaign sparked to help with the costs, Ford said, “That’s a great idea.”
“There are a lot of veterans in the town,” she said.
Gates said the board could also consider putting the cost in the town budget, but thought initiating a fundraising campaign over the winter would be a good idea.
Ford said she would put out a post to see if she could interest some people in helping out.
Other Business
Also at the board’s recent meeting, the board discussed recent email from Kingdom Broadband “regarding underground conduit along Tower Road,” the draft minutes from the meeting show.
“The Board reviewed email correspondence from NEK Broadband regarding installation of underground conduit along Tower Road, including a proposal with maps and plans,” the record states. Road Commissioner Mr. Gates reported that he had approved commencement of work, as the project was time-sensitive due to weather and time of year. Mr. Gates also reported that he had received a comment from an abutting landowner indicating that markers for the project along the Town’s right-of-way indicate that poles will be installed, although these were not a part of proposal.”
The minutes notes, “The Board agreed that Mr. Chase and Mr. Gates will follow up with NEK Broadband to confirm that pole installation is not part of the proposed project.”
The board also discussed the dumping problem off North Monroe Town.
Chase reported “that the large boulders delivered by Chief Crushing & Excavation have been placed and positioned along the shoulders of North Monroe Road to serve as a deterrent for parking and dumping. The Board hopes that this will be sufficient deterrence but will continue to monitor the location.”
The board also discussed recent correspondence from Vermont Agency of Transportation regarding Park-and-Ride Grant plans.
The minutes note, “The Board reviewed correspondence between the Vermont Agency of Transportation and engineer Nate Sicard of Ruggles Engineering Services regarding archaeological review and landscape planning. The Board reviewed Mr. Sicard’s revised grant application to include planning and costs for these items.”
Also at the meeting, the board discussed year-end employee bonuses.
The board voted to pay 2022 year-end bonuses of $500 to full-time employees, $300 to Assistant Town Clerk Catherine Roy, $150 to part-time Highway Department Employees Paul Gibson and Steve Mosher, and $175 each to Transfer Station/Recycling Center employees Daniel Ehlers, Bruce Marston, Donald Nelson, and Shirley Warden.
Also at the meeting, a brief update on the Harvey’s Lake Dam Committee was given.
Ford reported on the recent activities of the Dam Committee, the record reflects. “She indicated that that the Committee is considering contracting to perform a Hazard Classification Assessment of the dam.”
“The Board agreed to request that the Committee submit an estimate for the assessment not later than January 9, 2023,” the minutes note.”
She said, “It would eliminate some of the other steps.”
Ford told the other members of the select board, “Red, George and all of the folks on the dam committee have been working very hard with Ben Green to move forward on something that may or may not work, a hazard classification re-assessment.
“We have all the right people on the dam committee right now,” said Ford. “They are working hard, they are definitely putting one foot in front of the other, and they are making more progress than we’ve ever made before.”
Ford said, “We’ve got to do something it’s getting to near critical, it’s getting so frustrating.”
The board discussed that they will have an estimate for the consultant’s analysis by January.
“It’s actually kind of encouraging,” said Ford of the work of the committee to address needed changes to the dam to improve the quality of Harvey’s Lake and protect it. “They know the right people and they know the language, and they have the time, which is 90 percent of it … it’s the perfect group to have.”
Selectman Mark Jefferson agreed, saying, “I think it’s a great group.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.