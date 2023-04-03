Barnet Student Wins Vermont Waterfowl Art Contest
The ‘Common Merganser,’ by Ezra Goss of Lyndon Institute won the Best of Show in the Vermont competition of the 2023 Federal Junior Duck Stamp Design Contest. (Courtesy)

A painting by Ezra Goss of Barnet, won the Best of Show in the Vermont competition of the 2023 Federal Junior Duck Stamp Design Contest. The judging was held at the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium on March 29th. Ezra, a student at Lyndon Institute, entered a painting of a common merganser. The Vermont Best of Show artwork will now compete in the National Junior Duck Stamp Design Contest. Ezra’s artwork will be included in an exhibit that will tour the United States for the coming year.

The conservation and design program is organized each year by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. It is part of a program that teaches students in grades K-12 about wetlands and waterfowl conservation. The art contest is modeled after the Federal Duck Stamp Contest for adult artists. Students create original artwork showing North American ducks, geese, or swans in their natural habitats. First, second, third and honorable mention awards are given out in four age categories.

