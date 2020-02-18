Barnet Students Bring Musical Valentine’s Day To School, Community

Barnet School 4th Grader Niah Varnun, left, receives a musical Valentine's Day message from 8th Graders Castine Lizzotte, Siri Jolliffe and Brooke White, right, on Friday, Feb. 14, 2019 in Barnet. (Courtesy Photo)

Three Barnet School students raised hundreds of dollars for a class trip with an innovative approach to Valentine’s Day activities on Friday.

In addition to the usual candy-gram based Valentine’s wishes used in past school fundraisers, 8th Graders Siri Jolliffe, Brooke White and Castine Lizzotte used their talents deliver singing telegrams to their class mates on Friday.

