Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
In this file photo from March 2020, Barnet resident, Kathleen Monroe speaks about Article 19 concerning the town entering into a communications union district (CUD) to be known as NEK Community Broadband during town meeting. (File photo)
In this file photo from March 2020, Barnet resident, Kathleen Monroe speaks about Article 19 concerning the town entering into a communications union district (CUD) to be known as NEK Community Broadband during town meeting. (File photo)
In this file photo from March 2020, Barnet Town Moderator Dennis McLam listens to questions about the collection of Delinquent taxes during Town Meeting. (File)
BARNET — COVID-inspired crowd control will cost traditional town governance.
The select board in Barnet voted last week to suspend the in-person Town Meeting in March. The decision was made after reviewing mandatory health and safety requirements related to the number of people allowed to gather indoors. Barnet’s Town Meeting happens in the school gym, but even that large space isn’t enough to meet the occupancy requirements resulting from pandemic precautions. Town Clerk Ben Heisholt said the average attendance at a Town Meeting in Barnet is between 150 and 300 people.
Here you'll find our latest collection of Caledonian-Record reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from the beginning of April. Our January, February and March stories are here: https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/local/our-coronavirus-coverage/collection_5885178c-692e-11e…
Here you'll find our collection of reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from January, February and March. Our most recent coverage is at https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/recent-coronavirus-coverage/collection_c56580a8-7f7c-11ea-b0cd-732a2e7b3384.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.