BARNET — COVID-inspired crowd control will cost traditional town governance.

The select board in Barnet voted last week to suspend the in-person Town Meeting in March. The decision was made after reviewing mandatory health and safety requirements related to the number of people allowed to gather indoors. Barnet’s Town Meeting happens in the school gym, but even that large space isn’t enough to meet the occupancy requirements resulting from pandemic precautions. Town Clerk Ben Heisholt said the average attendance at a Town Meeting in Barnet is between 150 and 300 people.

