BARNET — The town hall renovation project is on track to be completed by next summer, the Barnet Select Board learned from project leaders at Black River Design in an email discussed at the recent board meeting.
Rollin Tait of Black River Design summarized the status of the renovation project of the old Barnet Town Hall which is being extensively renovated to use as a municipal building once again.
In his email, Tait noted the “current situation, targets and timeline,” for the project.
The schematic design for the renovation has been completed and some tweaks have been made to the plans to take into consideration the requests from the Preservation Trust of Vermont (PTV) “regarding historic elements in the building,” noted Tait.
He told the board that he has been in contact with staff at the PTV and has confirmed that “there is already-approved funding of $50k for the project” through the organization. He also was told that there could be another $20,000 available through the Trust “if certain criteria are met.”
Among those items are: public-area tin ceiling and wall panels, the wood floors in the same areas, refurbishing the existing windows to make them operable and saving a portion of the bench in the hall (these were agreed to previously); other items which could be funded through the PTV include new/restored external doors, foundation work to include moving the building and installing a new foundation, external painting and trim restoration, and new historically-sensitive storm windows.
“So, the funding from PTV would likely be $70,000,” Tait summarized of his conversations with Jenna Lapachinski, a field service representative at the PTV regarding the Barnet Town Hall historic renovation project. He noted that based on the construction manager’s preliminary costing, “it seems this funding is more than enough to cover the cost of maintaining the historic fabric - so it would be a net-gain presuming you were happy to comply with PTV recommendations.”
Tait also noted that the PTV staff had mentioned other possible funding opportunities the town may want to consider to help with the project for things like storm windows. Lapachinski, from the PTV, offered to make a presentation to the board about those possible funding sources, he noted.
Also at the recent meeting, the board discussed the proposed use of vault space at the newly restored town hall requested by the Barnet Historical Society.
A timeline for the work was also shared with the board, noting that the building will be lifted off the existing foundations by early autumn, likely September, construction of the new basement and moving the building back to the new foundation is expected to happen by late October, renovation and construction work to the building will happen over this coming winter and the building is expected to be completed by next summer.
Officers Elected, Roles Appointed
Also at the recent meeting, the first since the annul town meeting, board members Dylan Ford and Ben Gates were elected as the board’s co-chair.
Gates will serve as the road commissioner again, it was decided.
Steve Adler was nominated for town attorney with the understanding that he is planning to retire from his law practice at some point this year, so the board will have to name a new town attorney when that time comes.
A handful of other town positions were also filled at the meeting.
ATV Ordinance Renewed
The board reviewed the Ordinance for Regulating All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs), and “indicated that this request is for the same access as was granted in 2022 and several years prior. The Board members indicated that they had not received any complaints about operation of ATVs on town highways during the 2022 season,” the draft minutes reflect.
A concern about ATVs on town roads was received in a letter from Wendy Fearon, a resident of Ferguson Road.
According to the draft minutes, “The letter complains that in 2022 there was no signage posted at the intersection of East Peacham Road and Ferguson Road, nor at the intersection of Strobridge Hill and Ferguson Road. The letter indicates that illegal ATV traffic to and from these locations along Ferguson Road resulted from this lack of signage; the letter requests signage be posted in 2023.”
“ATV Club member Albert Despins III, who was present at this meeting, indicated that ATV traffic is not permitted at the locations referred in in the letter, and that it is not the Club’s practice to post signage at locations where ATV traffic is not permitted,” the minutes go on.
After a brief discussion, “the board voted to renew the Ordinance for Regulating All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) as adopted in 2010, with changes only in the modification of permitted town highway use, this new permitted use being as requested by the Barnet Trailblazers ATV Club at this Board meeting, to include all or a portion of Anderson Street, Barnet Center Road, Bony Woods Road, Brook Hill Road, Chamberlain Road, Cloud Brook Road, Ferguson Road, Garland
Hill Road, Gilfillan Road, Goss Hill Road, Joe’s Brook Road, Keyser Hill Road, Knights Lane, Little Scotland Road, McLaren Hill Road, Morse’s Mill Road, Roy Mountain Road, Water Andric Road, West Barnet Road, West Main Street, and Whitehill Road.”
Karme Choling Lease Extended At Library
In other business, an email from Co-chair Dylan Ford that Karme Choling would like to renew their lease above the town library was received, and the board approved renewing the lease for the organization for two years.
Ford is also the town librarian.
The lease was renewed unanimously with the same terms as the town had previously with Karme Choling.
