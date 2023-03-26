Barnet Town Hall Renovation Slated For Summer Completion

The historic Barnet Town Hall will be restored to be a modern-day municipal building with a sense of town history and pride preserved. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

BARNET — The town hall renovation project is on track to be completed by next summer, the Barnet Select Board learned from project leaders at Black River Design in an email discussed at the recent board meeting.

Rollin Tait of Black River Design summarized the status of the renovation project of the old Barnet Town Hall which is being extensively renovated to use as a municipal building once again.

