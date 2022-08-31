BARNET — Three proposals have come in for firms vying to be the construction management partner with the Town of Barnet on its planned $1 million+ renovations to bring the historic Barnet Town Hall up to modern-day use as a municipal building.
At a special Monday evening meeting at the firehouse, the Barnet Select Board met with its architectural partner, Jay Ancel of Black River Design to review the three proposals received.
The firms which submitted construction management proposals for the project are Trumbull-Nelson Construction Co., E. F. Wall & Associates, and Estes & Gallup Construction.
Ancel, a partner with Black River, created two documents to help distill the proposals, showing line items for pre-construction, general conditions, the construction management fees, change order fees, construction administration costs and performance and payment bonds required.
A line at the conclusion of the breakdowns prepared by Ancel for the board noted if the cost of the project to renovate the old town hall comes in at $1.1 million, and that would see Estes & Gallup’s costs at $152,215, Trumbull-Nelson at $329,847, and E.F. Wall at between $239,068 and $296,652 depending if the company delivers the completed project in 4 or 6 months.
Also meeting with the board were project advisors and town residents Bill Graves, who runs a construction company locally and Jeremy Roberts, who works at St. Johnsbury Academy as a teacher in the trades program and likewise brings important experience to advising town officials as they embark on the town hall project.
The board had a possible executive session listed on its agenda but did not end up going into a closed session, conducting the entire meeting in open session.
At the meeting’s outset, selectman Ben Gates said, “It says executive session, but let’s not go there until we have to.”
Ancel said there are a lot of variables and it’s a tough construction climate, “The supply chain is pretty tricky,” he said, and contractors are very busy. “I think we talked about why we saw construction management as a good thing moving forward.”
“So as we move forward we have a good sense of what the project is going to cost and then at a certain point they give us what they call a ‘guaranteed maximum price,’ ” explained Ancel, saying that is unless something significant arises. “Many of them will look toward subcontractors for early estimates,” to have more accurate forecasts, he told the board.
Of the three firms which submitted proposals, Ancel said the town was fortunate to have three firms vying for the job, and said, “All of them are very good.”
Gates noted of the town’s plans to fund the project, “We’re not borrowing and we’re not using grants at this point.”
Ancel said of the sheets on which he broke down the costs for clarity of cost comparison, “I took the figures they gave us and came up with a total,” for analysis at the meeting.
“So that’s the quick synopsis, any one of these guys would do a fine job as construction manager,” said Ancel.
Of the supply market volatility, Ancel said, “I used to think a good house was $200 a square foot, and now it’s $300, we’re seeing estimates come back 50 percent higher.”
Gates noted, “If we wait until the economy crashes, it’s going to be a lot cheaper.”
Shirley Warden, the town’s zoning administrator, offered, “St. J waited 50 years, and it would have been a lot cheaper back then.”
“You’re going to see a turn in the prices,” added Gates.
Materials are also back-ordered for long periods, the group discussed.
Graves said his firm has begun a job at the Lyndon campus of Northern Vermont University recently and “the wood doors on that job went from 8 weeks to 18 weeks availability, the price went up significantly across five months,” he said of the time from which the bids went out in January and when he signed the contract earlier this month.
Ancel was given a list of questions to ask the firms, including their willingness to work with local subcontractors as well as possibly the trades programs, and about local products being used including gravel and more.
Select Board Chair Dylan Ford expressed appreciation for those weighing in with expertise to advise the board, saying, “I don’t even know what questions to ask; if it were only me asking the questions, I’d miss all of this.”
Graves added toward the conclusion of the meeting, “The only other thing I’ll say about Estes & Gallup, they did the Farm Way store, and you need to pay attention if you’re going to work for them and you need to perform very well and you need to do it economically.”
Gates said, “I don’t want to be in a situation where we take the cheapest bid, but they didn’t do it economically so we didn’t save any money in the end.”
“So, the process is you go back and ask these questions of all three bidders and we meet again?” asked Ford.
Ancel said that would be the process, but it may be that he shares the answers over email, and that a meeting may not be required.
The board also discussed a grant of $50,000 the Preservation Trust of Vermont/Freeman Foundation has offered the town for the project.
The board wants to retain the historic integrity of the building and agreed they need more information on what they can and can’t do to be able to accept the grant.
“I think one of the things that I find attractive about this building is its history and it is beautiful and so with or without this grant I think some of these whether it’s aesthetic/historic things you keep, I like that idea. I don’t think we need to keep all the tin and leave the ceilings super high in every part, but some of those features to give it the feeling that it is an old historic building, that’s why we all liked it in the first place,” said Ford.
