BARNET — An estimate for the restoration of the Barnet Town Hall has pegged the total project budget to be at $1,312.010.
The town’s Select Board will hold a special meeting today at 3 p.m. (in-person and via remote access) to discuss the cost estimate for the project as well as to confirm schematic plans and specifications for the long-anticipated restoration of the historic building.
Also on Monday’s agenda will be a discussion about the construction management company coordinating with the building mover.
In a May 5 email from Rollin Tait, of Black River Design, he told town officials, “We would like to get what I call the ‘Mobilization’ meeting on the books for next week. This will give you a chance to ask any questions you may have on the cost estimate and also to talk about schedule, etc.”
Tait wrote, “We’d like to set up a ‘progress’ meeting on Monday or Tuesday, the 22nd or 23rd to update you on where we are with … updated costs (HVAC systems, etc.), schedules, etc.”
He added, “Another item I’d like to mention for your consideration is establishing a ‘Building Committee’ that is separate from the Select Board. This would allow impromptu meetings (without having to be warned ahead of time) to deal with on-site issues and time-sensitive decisions. Obviously, we recognize the importance of transparency and accountability to the townsfolk. Just a thought.”
The project has been a topic of important discussions and updates in recent weeks, including at another recent special meeting of the Barnet Select Board to hear from the architectural firm, Black River Design of Montpelier.
At the board’s May 8 regular meeting, the draft minutes show the board discussed the scheduling of future meetings and decision-making for the project, agreeing to designate board Co-chair Ben Gates as the designated point person to meet with contractors, the clerk of the works and town advisors, as well as to be empowered to “make urgent and less significant decisions between Board meetings.”
At a special meeting about the town hall project held May 3, the minutes show the board met with Black River Design to discuss the project costs and future steps. Costs for the project based on documents from the construction management firm the town hired, Estes & Gallup, were discussed, along with the electrical piece of the project, being performed through St. Johnsbury Academy with Jeremy Roberts overseeing that arm of the work. The town will pay costs of materials, but the students’ labor in the trades education program is free, the minutes of the special meeting make note.
Earlier, the board agreed to allow the Barnet Historical Society use of the lower level of the restored town hall building, and moisture control requirements were discussed at the May 3 session, the record shows.
Actions taken at the meeting on May 3 note that the board agreed “To authorize Estes & Gallup to proceed with actions (e.g., schedule building mover) to move building and place on new foundation with target completion date of December 2023.”
Harvey’s Lake Dam Study Approved
At the May 8 meeting of the board, a proposal from McFarland Johnson for an engineering reevaluation of the hazard classification for Harvey’s Lake Dam was approved. The proposed services, the minutes of the meeting show, “consist of preparation of a hydrologic and hydraulic study and report sufficient to meet the Vermont Dam Safety Program for a dam hazard classification.”
The minutes reference correspondence from Harvey’s Lake Dam Committee regarding the study.
The total proposed compensation for proposed services is $16,000, the record shows. The board approved going forward with the study unanimously and Board Co-Chair Dylan Ford signed the proposal, the minutes reflect.
Discussion ensued.
The email from the committee’s spokesman, Red Dufresne, states, “This study is being completed in an attempt to show the Harvey’s Lake dam is a low hazard dam which streamlines the permit process. If the study shows the dam must remain as a significant hazard dam, we will not have achieved our goal and the permit process to achieve a dam alteration permit will be much more intensive.”
“However, Ben Green (from the state) has indicated at one of the meetings with the dam committee, he feels the dam is a low hazard dam, but the results of the study will define the actual classification.”
Noted in the proposal, McFarland Johnson’s analysis of the dam states, “Currently, under higher flows, the dam creates backwater that raises the water level in the lake. It is our understanding that the Town of Barnet would like to redesign the Dam to alleviate some of the backwater impacts. Currently the Dam is classified as a significant hazard. The Town of Barnet would like to re-evaluate the classification of the Dam at the recommendation of the Agency of Natural Resources’s Dam Safety Program.”
“The goal of the study will be to provide the following: Reconstruct a hydraulic model of South Peacham Brook with sufficient downstream reach lengths to assess dam breach flooding implications; Conduct a Sunny Day and Stormy Day breach analysis to assess the hazard classification of the dam.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.