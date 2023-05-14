BARNET — An estimate for the restoration of the Barnet Town Hall has pegged the total project budget to be at $1,312.010.

The town’s Select Board will hold a special meeting today at 3 p.m. (in-person and via remote access) to discuss the cost estimate for the project as well as to confirm schematic plans and specifications for the long-anticipated restoration of the historic building.

