Barnet Town Meeting Moved To April 25
Town Moderator Dennis McLam, select board members Benjamin Gates, Dylan Ford and Mark Jefferson, and Town Clerk and Treasurer Benjamin Heisholt at Barnet's Town Meeting in March 2020. This year's town meeting will be held in person on April 25, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. (File photo by Rosie Smith)

Barnet’s 2022 Town Meeting has been moved to Monday, April 25, at 6:30 p.m.

The move was decided by the Barnet select board in a special meeting held on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

“Our fingers are crossed that Omicron will have flown through here [by late April],” said select board chair Dylan Ford on Tuesday evening. “We are hoping to be able to have an ‘open door’ meeting, to allow new people in town to participate and meet their neighbors.”

Town meeting is usually held on the first Tuesday in March at 10 a.m. at the Barnet Elementary School. However, S. 172 — signed by Gov. Phil Scott last Friday — allows municipalities to either hold their meetings via Australian ballot or move the meeting’s date to a “potentially safer date later in the year.”

Ford said that the location for the delayed town meeting has not yet been determined, as the school is not sure it will allow a gathering. This year’s evening time was chosen to allay concerns about people not having the day off.

If the meeting was to be held on March 1 as originally scheduled, consent forms to run for office would have been due this coming Monday.

“Hopefully this decision alleviates the [time] pressure to get consent forms to folks who want to run,” said Ford.

Last year’s Barnet town meeting was held via Australian ballot.

The Caledonia Cooperative School District, of which Barnet School is a part, generally holds its annual meeting by Australian Ballot on the first Tuesday in May.

