Barnet Town Meeting Moved To April 25

Town Moderator Dennis McLam, select board members Benjamin Gates, Dylan Ford and Mark Jefferson, and Town Clerk and Treasurer Benjamin Heisholt at Barnet's Town Meeting in March 2020. This year's town meeting will be held in person on April 25, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. (File photo by Rosie Smith)
Barnet’s 2022 Town Meeting has been moved to Monday, April 25, at 6:30 p.m.
The move was decided by the Barnet select board in a special meeting held on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
“Our fingers are crossed that Omicron will have flown through here [by late April],” said select board chair Dylan Ford on Tuesday evening. “We are hoping to be able to have an ‘open door’ meeting, to allow new people in town to participate and meet their neighbors.”
Town meeting is usually held on the first Tuesday in March at 10 a.m. at the Barnet Elementary School. However, S. 172 — signed by Gov. Phil Scott last Friday — allows municipalities to either hold their meetings via Australian ballot or move the meeting’s date to a “potentially safer date later in the year.”
Ford said that the location for the delayed town meeting has not yet been determined, as the school is not sure it will allow a gathering. This year’s evening time was chosen to allay concerns about people not having the day off.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.