For at least a day and a half, visitors to the town of Barnet’s website were not met by the municipal information which they sought.
The site, barnetvt.org, showed an almost-normal-looking town homepage that noted: “there has been a critical error on this website.” All of the town announcements normally found on the page, however, were nowhere to be found, and none of the links to town boards or contact information functioned.
At times, a more exciting page appeared instead: one that offered a prize for making the “5-billionth search” with confetti falling from the top of the screen.
Town clerk Benjamin Heisholt said his office realized they had been hacked early Monday morning. As the town’s website is outsourced, he did what he could.
Heisholt notified the company that hosts the website, answered town questions via phone, email and the area Facebook group, and waited for the site to be fixed.
By early Tuesday afternoon, it was back up and running smoothly.
During the outage, no town-hosted email addresses were affected.
