On Wednesday evening, Superintendent Mark Tucker — who oversees seven local schools — faced unforeseen circumstances.
Tucker learned that a staff member who works at both Barnet and Walden Schools and visits almost every classroom had tested positive for COVID-19 during the Supervisory Union’s weekly surveillance testing.
According to revised guidance from the Agency of Education — in force in CCSU schools starting Thursday, Jan. 20 — every person in the classrooms the teacher had visited was now considered a “presumptive contact” and subject to testing … even though masks are required indoors.
Following the new protocol, Tucker calculated that all 148 unvaccinated students between the two schools needed five take-home antigen tests each. The other 95 vaccinated students needed two take-home antigen tests each.
Together, that’s a total of 930 antigen tests — all resulting from one staff member’s contraction of COVID. Families are to use the tests each morning and report a negative result to their school’s nurse, keeping their child home if they are positive.
After realizing this, Tucker — whose office didn’t even have enough take-home antigen tests to cover the first of five days on hand — decided to cancel the full day of school for Barnet and Walden. It is not yet known if the day will need to be made up in June.
“It is my opinion that the Agency of Education threw the baby out with the contact tracing bathwater,” Tucker said on Thursday. “We had not anticipated the situation we found ourselves in last night. Neither did the AOE.”
Tucker explained that the first shipment of test kits was received earlier in the week and had already been parceled out to the SU’s seven schools based on enrollment. However, a couple of the schools had already used up their share on Tuesday and Wednesday and were borrowing between schools.
“The order pipeline the State set up is still ramping up,” Tucker said. “I had an order in for an additional 1,000 tests after I saw the paltry number we received in the initial shipment and, on Wednesday night, had no idea when we would get them. So, rather than have kids come in today and not have the kits to send home with them, we closed the two schools.”
“The irony of [Wednesday] evening’s situation is that, under the old guidelines, none of the students in the classes in the two schools would have been considered a close contact, and we would not have had to close,” Tucker explained. “Every Superintendent in Vermont is dealing with the same issue right now; no one has enough inventory of home test kits to keep up with demand.”
When asked if there had been any cases of in-school transmission of COVID in CCSU schools this year, Tucker replied: “to the best of my knowledge, no.”
On Thursday afternoon, Walden and Barnet parents learned that Tucker had, well, “made enough noise” to the AOE the previous night.
“I had an appointment this morning, but when I got into the CCSU office around 11 a.m., we had 1,000 test kits that had been delivered earlier,” he said. “Barnet and Walden will open tomorrow.”
Just in case, Tucker has already ordered another 200 test kits.
The Superintendent previously expressed his frustrations with the AOE’s recent guidance in an editorial penned on Monday and printed in the Caledonian-Record on Wednesday under the headline: “Another Round of State-induced COVID Headaches.”
“Until recently, I have generally agreed with the [AOE’s] recommendations […] and converted each recommendation into a requirement in the schools,” he opined. “But now we are seeing recommendations that become impractical […] and border on the irresponsible.”
“I wish the powers that be in the State would respect my intelligence and explain the rationale for their decisions,” Tucker continued in his editorial comment. “I am the one who has to explain it to my staff and my families, and I find myself at a loss in the most recent days to do anything more than regurgitate other’s words.”
On Thursday evening, Tucker said, “this whole thing with changing ‘close contacts’ [those within three feet for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24 hour period] to ‘presumptive contacts’ [entire classrooms] is a perfect example of what I complained about in my op-ed — an insult to my intelligence.”
“If one assumes for a moment that these decisions have some logical basis to them, then why can’t they just tell us what that is?” he said. “If there is a science behind the idea that it makes more sense to just say ‘anyone in the room is susceptible to COVID-19 in this Omicron scenario,’ then just tell us that.”
“Instead, what we got [from the AOE] is a change in language, with no explanation, and the change can demonstrably create an issue (i.e. too many kids to test) — but now we can’t take it back because to do that would mean we goofed,” Tucker continued.
“The whole idea behind getting rid of contact tracing (and transitioning to at-home testing) was to free up staff time in the schools,” Tucker said. “But what we got is a larger group of kids who need to be tested, more families we need to contact, the extra work that comes with coordinating the delivery of test kits (of which there is an insufficient supply) to families and no ability to enforce that they do anything with the test kits.”
“If a family doesn’t test, the kids still get to come to school,” he said. “How does that make us safer?”
“Having gone through what we did last night, I asked [Secretary] French today why we couldn’t just go back to the old rules about who a close contact is,” Tucker said. “We already have the schools set up to keep track of that and that approach would significantly reduce the number of kids that we would even have to consider giving tests to.”
“That suggestion alone would, in my humble opinion, solve the supply problem and save a lot of money, too,” Tucker added. “I have no confidence that suggestion will get any traction beyond the dozens of nodding Superintendents on today’s call with the Secretary. I hope he surprises us.”
Currently, the SU is continuing their weekly opt-in surveillance testing — which catches asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 in CCSU schools every week, Tucker’s editorial noted. However, Tucker said Thursday that he expects the surveillance testing to end at the end of January.
In a newsletter sent to the CCSU community on Jan. 12, Tucker noted that he has an open question with the AOE about alternatives to surveillance testing that he hopes will be made available. On Thursday evening, the Superintendent said that nothing had come of his question yet, but he was still working on it.
