Voters in Barnet, Waterford and Walden head to the polls today, May 4, for the annual Caledonia Cooperative School District (CCSD) election … if they haven’t already returned their ballots, that is.
Per board decision, ballots were mailed to all active registered voters and can still be returned until polls close this evening.
In-person voting is also available at the Barnet Fire & Rescue Station from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., the Walden Town Clerk’s Office from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the Waterford Town Fire Station from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Articles on the Australian ballot include the FY22 budget for the three PreK-8 schools, an earlier date for next year’s CCSD election, and school district governance positions.
The proposed FY22 (July 2021-June 2022) budget is $11,843,538. This figure is down $34,395 from the FY21 budget.
Despite the lower budget, the tax impact is up. This is due to a multitude of factors, all outside of the board and school administration’s control, and mainly the fault of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To calculate a district’s tax rate, the state uses figures including the number of “equalized pupils” in each school and the Common Level of Appraisal (CLA), which measures selling prices for area homes. This year, those figures have not fallen in CCSD’s favor.
The district has seen a drop of 24 equalized pupils, mainly due to parents deciding to homeschool their children. While many plan to return, the expected increase in pupils will not aid the school’s budgeting calculation until FY23.
In another blow to the district, the CLA decreased for all three towns as homes have sold for above the asking price. This is good news for those selling their home, but not for school tax rate calculations.
While the CCSD board and school administration looked for possible budget cuts, the budgeting process is further complicated by merger incentives still in effect for the district: a two-cent discount on the tax rate and a five percent cap on increases.
Due to these incentives, budget cuts would have had to be extraordinarily large — at least $450,000 — to have even a slight effect on the tax rate.
The FY22 budget shows around a $100-$200 increase in property taxes per $100,000 in assessed value, depending on one’s town of residence. Those paying based on household income will also see an increase, the percentage of which is mandated by the state.
Michael Concessi, director of finance and operations for CCSU, told the CCSD board on Feb. 23 that the variables affecting the budget this year could easily swing in the opposite direction next year.
Since CCSD’s 2018 merger, their annual election has been held the first Tuesday in May.
Article 10 on this year’s ballot asks voters if the district should instead hold its annual meeting on the first Tuesday in April.
There are no contested races on the ballot. However, there is a write-in campaign to elect outgoing Waterford school board member Heather Gonyaw as CCSD Treasurer instead of the incumbent treasurer and current Waterford select board chair Fred Saar.
In Barnet, incumbent Sue Roberts is running for her school board seat. In Waterford, Dan Gingue is running for the seat Gonyaw is vacating.
In Walden, Hannah Goguen, who was appointed to the school board last year, is on the ballot. Walden’s other school board seat has no candidates, thus the town’s select board will need to appoint someone.
CCSD’s next regularly scheduled meeting will be next Tuesday, May 10, at 6 p.m. on Zoom.
