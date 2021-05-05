Voters in the Caledonia Cooperative School District (CCSD) — residents of Barnet, Waterford and Walden — have approved the district’s FY22 (July 2021-June 2022) budget.
According to Tuesday’s election results, 406 voted for the $11,843,538 budget while 326 voted against it.
Also approved, by a much wider margin, is the CCSD election date for future years: it will now be held on the first Tuesday in April.
“I am relieved that the budget passed, as once teacher contracts go out in April the board can’t make any significant changes in the budget; those only come from cuts in staffing,” said Lynette Farnham, CCSD board chair, in an email on Wednesday afternoon. “This is one of the reasons we asked the voters to move our annual meeting date to April, so we can hopefully know in the future what our approved budget is before sending teacher contracts out.”
“While the majority of our voters approved our budget, the fact that it only passed by a 55% majority will need to be considered by the board,” wrote Farnham. “I see this as voters using their vote as their voice to say that we have work to do this year as a board to ensure that the schools of CCSD are both efficient and equitable in the delivery of high-quality public education at a cost acceptable to our taxpayers.”
As for school board members, Barnet incumbent, Sue Roberts won a three-year seat and Walden’s Hannah Goguen, who was appointed to the board last year, won the two-year remainder of her term.
In Waterford, newcomer Daniel Gingue was elected to the board for a three-year seat vacated by Heather Gonyaw. In Walden, newcomer Kilee Willey was elected by write-in vote to a three-year seat vacated by Judy Clifford.
Farnham said she was pleasantly surprised by Willey’s election and glad the Walden select board does not need to get involved to appoint someone.
Dennis McLam was elected CCSD moderator, Fred Saar was elected treasurer and Bobby Farlice-Rubio was elected clerk.
Per board decision, ballots were mailed to all active registered voters.
Though the approved budget is a slight decrease from last year, its passage means tax rate hikes for all three towns, the Caledonian previously reported.
Vermont tax rates are based on property value, income, or a combination of both, depending on individual circumstances.
All will see an increase. However, for those paying solely on property value, this budget’s passage means a 9.5 percent tax rate increase in Barnet, a seven percent increase in Waterford, and a 13.9 percent increase in Walden — around $100 - $200 increase per $100,000 of assessed property value, depending on town of residence.
While the board and administration looked for ways to lower the tax rate increase, they were hindered by state-determined figures that affect the tax rate, as well as merger incentives, which are in their last year. Due to those incentives, cuts to the budget would have had to be extraordinarily large to have even a slight effect on the tax rate.
While Barnet voters approved of the budget 191 yes to 140 no, and Waterford voters approved of it 144 yes to 85 no, only 71 Walden voters approved the budget and 101 voted against it.
At their March 8 meeting, the CCSD board considered conducting a cost-analysis study on the closing of Walden School.
Board members agreed that now was not the time to do such analysis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think we need to give Walden and our school the benefit of the doubt for at least right now, and not burden the teachers and the families with a whole new study in a time when things are just kind of up in the air and difficult,” said Judy Clifford, school board member, at the March 8 meeting.
According to CCSD’s 2021 Annual Report, Barnet School has 169 pupils while Waterford School has 145 and Walden School has 70.
CCSD’s FY21 (July 2020 - June 2021) budget was approved 209 yes to 168 no in a postponed vote on June 30, 2020. That budget reduced 4.5 teaching positions across the three PreK-8 schools, the Caledonian previously reported.
CCSD’s next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 10, at 6 p.m. on Zoom.
