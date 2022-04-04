Waterford, Barnet and Walden residents will be voting today, April 5, on the FY23 budget for their local school district, as well as candidates to serve on the school board.
Caledonia Cooperative School District’s proposed FY23 budget includes $11,690,102 in total education spending — a $280,094 increase from FY22. The budget maintains current staffing levels.
Superintendent Mark Tucker explained during an information session last week that the increase in spending is mainly due to the effects of a nine percent tuition increase at St. Johnsbury Academy, attended by most 9th-12th grade students from Barnet, Walden and Waterford. The district also will have an additional 27 high schoolers next year.
While the budget is up slightly, its tax rate is calculated by a number of state-determined figures. According to current calculations, the proposed budget would actually cause a drop in taxes in Barnet (-$0.28) and Waterford (-$0.06) and a slight increase in Walden ($0.05).
However, Tucker noted that the Vermont House of Representatives has passed a bill that would raise the Yield Rate — one of the factors affecting the tax rate — from $12,937 to $13,472. If enacted, this would lower the tax rate in all three towns; Barnet and Waterford’s rate would drop an additional six cents, and Walden’s would switch from an increase from last year to a decrease of $0.02.
Barnet currently has 257 students in PreK-12th grade, Waterford has 235 and Walden has 113.
School Board Candidates
Jessica Roy, current CCSD board chair, is running as a write-in candidate for the school board from Barnet; no candidates are listed on the ballot.
“I initially did not submit paperwork to run as an incumbent due to personal circumstances,” Roy wrote in a post on social media. “I was looking to have the opportunity to work closer to home. As an educator, this could have led me to one of our schools, but I have secured a job in a different district which allows me to continue (if you so choose) my work for our board!”
The St. Johnsbury native began her service on the CCSD board in 2019 and has spent her entire professional career so far as a public school teacher in the Barre Supervisory Union, the Caledonian previously reported. Roy and her husband, Trent have two children.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to continue the great work the board has been working on for the past year,” Roy said in an email.
Jay Miller, of Waterford, is running unopposed for a three-year term on the CCSD board. The seat is currently held by Jennifer D’Agostino, who chose not to run again this year.
Miller, who runs his own landscape architecture business, moved to town with his family prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were visiting Waterford for a weekend and we fell in love with the school and community,” he wrote in an email. “Moving to this community has been the best decision we have ever made.”
Miller has four children currently attending Waterford School — Noah, a seventh-grader; Quinn, a third-grader; and Hailey and Isabella, both in Kindergarten.
Miller is currently a member of the Planning Board and is the president-elect of the St. Johnsbury Rotary Club.
“I am fair, honest and hardworking,” he wrote. “I have always been involved in the community and saw this as a great opportunity to support our whole community by helping to make decisions that benefit everyone.”
If elected, Miller said he aims to ensure that the children, families and teachers have what they need from the school system while also working to make sound financial decisions for the future of Waterford and representing all of its people.
In Barnet, residents can vote at the Fire & Rescue Station from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In Waterford, voting will occur from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Waterford School gym.
In Walden, residents can vote from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Town Clerk’s office.
